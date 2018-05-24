Lifetime Movie Fans, Grab Your Remote! Newest Film "Killer Island" To Be Released On VOD Beginning May 25th

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Concord Films announced the release of "KILLER ISLAND" so with a click of the remote, fans will enjoy the newest film "KILLER ISLAND" on VOD including Amazon and iTunes, May 25, 2018, followed by Vudu, and Google Play, June 6, 2018. Lifetime | LMN audiences have been delighted with the suspense of previously aired movies from Concord Films including "ASSUMED KILLER," "PATIENT KILLER," and "BOYFRIEND KILLER," and "GIRLFRIEND KILLER." Leading actress, Barbie Castro, nominated in 2017 for Best Movie Actress on Lifetime by Lisa Bowman, blogger for "Through the Shattered Lens," enjoys a Lifetime | LMN fan following anxiously awaiting her performance in the newest film. Audiences will also be thrilled to see a favorite soap opera star, Jordi Vilasuso (Days of Our Lives, All My Children, Guiding Light).
Award winning. "KILLER ISLAND" was filmed with exquisite cinematography of a lush, tropical vacation destination, and sizzling performances from acting favorites.
To view trailer, visit: https://youtu.be/0HC216tMU3M
"KILLER ISLAND," from Concord Films, is the story of a murderous, vacation mystery. The story centers on Ashley (Barbie Castro) while vacationing with her husband Mike (Brian Gross) who becomes a target when she suspects Johnny (Miguel Fasa), one of the islands' locals may have committed multiple murders. The vacation is delightful until the body of a missing woman is discovered offshore. Ashley goes on a quest for the truth, uncovering a web of deceit that involves more of the locals than imagined, stopping at nothing to silence Ashley, and keep the island's dark secrets hidden.
The film stars Barbie Castro (Boyfriend Killer, Assumed Killer, Girlfriend Killer), Jordi Vilasuso (Days of Our Lives, All My Children, Guiding Light), Jackie Moore (Pernicious), Brian Gross (Star Trek New Voyages: Phase II), Migual Fasa (Boyfriend Killer), Jacy King (Glee), and Brian Patrick Clarke (The Bold & The Beautiful, General Hospital).
Concord Films is actively engaged in entertaining the world, having produced highly successful and critically acclaimed films aired on Lifetime | LMN and available in various VOD platforms. Concord Films has been the recipient of numerous film, actor, and directing awards. The newest film "KILLER ISLAND" will be followed shortly by the much awaited, "MARRIAGE KILLER," the sixth mystery production by Concord Films.
