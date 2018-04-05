Lifetime Opportunity for Startups to Win Free Showcase and Recognition at Major National Foreign Language Conference

NEW ORLEANS, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Language Flagship Technology Innovation Center and American Council on The Teaching of Foreign Languages (ACTFL) are sponsoring a language education technology competition called LaunchPad, which offers startups a lifetime opportunity to attend, showcase and receive recognition at the world's most comprehensive language education expo: the ACTFL World Languages Expo.

Inspired by the show Shark Tank, the competition consists of a 90-minute session at one of the convention venues during which a small group of startup companies pitch their innovation and receive feedback from a highly specialized audience of world language educators. The winner of the competition will receive an honorary plaque from American Council on The Teaching of Foreign Languages (ACTFL) and The Language Flagship Technology Innovation Center. All participating companies showcase and demonstrate their products at the Tech Center booth during ACTFL World Languages Expo hours on Nov. 16 and 17, 2018.

Benefits:

The Language Flagship Technology Innovation Center (Tech Center) will provide shared booth space at the 2018 ACTFL World Languages Expo at no cost for qualifying participants. Exposure to thousands of language education professionals and several successful companies in the field during the ACTFL convention and through the Tech Center News and website. 2018 participants will be featured in publications, promotional materials and press releases. Inclusion in our network of innovators, which includes highly specialized professionals in the field of language learning technology. Mentoring time with 2017 Launchpad participants during the ACTFL Convention. Winners will be featured in promotional materials for future events.

Application deadline: April 10, 2018

Registration and details about LaunchPad: http://lftic.lll.hawaii.edu/launchpad/

For additional information, please contact tech.center@hawaii.edu.

About The Language Flagship Technology Innovation Center (Tech Center):

The Language Flagship Technology Innovation Center (Tech Center) is one of the prime sponsors of LaunchPad and is an initiative sponsored by the Defense Language and National Security Education Office (DLNSEO). The mission of the Tech Center is to enhance The Language Flagship experience through the effective use of technology.http://lftic.lll.hawaii.edu/

About the ACTFL Expo:

American Council on The Teaching of Foreign Languages (ACTFL) is one of the prime sponsors of LaunchPad and the host of ACTFL World Languages Expo, which brings together more than 8,000 language educators around the world from all languages, levels and assignments. https://www.actfl.org/convention-expo

