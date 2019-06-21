Lifetime Tool® & Building Products LLC Announces Dave Rowe as Business Development Manager

WINCHESTER, Va., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifetime Tool®, an award-winning manufacturer of roof system components, is very happy to announce that Dave Rowe has joined the Lifetime Tool® Sales Team. Dave will be assuming the role of Business Development Manager for Metal Roofing Sales. Dave brings years of experience in the metal roofing industry having worked with pre-painted coil coaters, gutter & gutter accessories, panel machine sales & manufacturing, and many exotic roofing metals. It is Dave's knowledge of metal roofing materials that has made him a go-to source of information for many years. From the sales side, his professional approach and his great 'can-do' attitude make him a perfect addition to the Lifetime Tool® team.

Dave Rowe

About Lifetime Tool®

The mission of Lifetime Tool® is to combine US made quality materials with proprietary and innovative design. To that end the Ultimate Pipe Flashing® was launched in the steep slope roofing market, revolutionizing the plumbing pipe flashing industry. It was quickly followed by the EasySleeve® and Easyfit™ which retrofit existing copper and cast iron pipes. The SquareLock™ snow guard for double lock standing seam was next in line with its patented angled set screws. Coming soon to the market is the much-anticipated Lifetime Bath / Dryer vent which has set the new standard in roof mounted vents. For more information please visit www.lifetimetool.com.

Media Contact:

Jody Rodgers

540-323-7667

215038@email4pr.com

SOURCE Lifetime Tool & Building Products LLC

Related Links

http://www.lifetimetool.com

