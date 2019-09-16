Lifetime Tool and Building Products LLC Announces the Launch of its New Lifetime Bath-Dryer Vent

WINCHESTER, Va., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaky, noisy bath/dryer vents are no longer a problem. Lifetime Tool® just put the bar back where it belonged with their new proprietary Lifetime Bath-Dryer Vent for shingle roofs. Unlike other vent manufacturers, Lifetime Tool® truly understands roofing, and this is one roof component that dramatically outperforms existing vents which are both undersized and poorly constructed and lead to systematic failures. In independent laboratory testing the Lifetime Bath-Dryer Vent exceeded 90 MPH (ASTM T166-18 - wind driven rain test) - easily surpassing all of the competition.

"I am passionate about finding and implementing true solutions for roofing components, and I believe that the Lifetime Bath-Dryer Vent is a game changer," says Roger Cline, Managing Partner and Chief Engineer at Lifetime Tool® & Building Products LLC

The proprietary design enables the housing structure to mount to the plate without rivets, fasteners and sealants – common leak points in existing vents. The vent assembly is crimped into the seamless deep-drawn plate with an EPDM gasket which guarantees a forever water-tight seal. The shingle vent plate is 24GA galvanized Kynar® with 4" of flashing on the sides, 6" at the top and 3.5" at the bottom. Most existing vents have less than half of these needed requirements which exponentially increases the likelihood of edge leaking.

Secondly, and no less important, Lifetime resolved potential impact and corrosion concerns, beginning with a 24GA galvanized Kynar® cap that is clad onto a high-temperature polymer with a heat deflection above that of boiling water. This carefully researched and tested premium polymer was chosen for its extreme performance and its ability to retain its mechanical properties for decades of use.

Additionally, the cap assembly is attached with two black oxide stainless fasteners and 316L stainless clips for easy removal for periodic maintenance. A gold anodized aluminum damper, preventing white corrosion, and its passivated stainless steel axle are mounted on the angled structure to ensure condensation drainage and provide protection from wind and rain penetration. Its built-in weep holes, wind walls and recessed EPDM noise bumpers help eliminate clatter. The EPDM bumpers also permit a small amount of warm air to pass between the structure and damper to reduce the chance of condensate freezing. A snap-in high-quality polymer frame, like no other, has a stainless steel screen included for use in bath venting only.

Finishing the assembly is a proprietary 6" high, 4" round 26GA G90 galvanized drop with a unique button punch/window snap connection assembly. A 4"/ 3" reducer is also included.

Coming soon is the Lifetime Bath-Dryer Vent for metal roofs and like all system components, the Lifetime Bath-Dryer Vent is warrantied for the life of the roof. For additional information please visit http://www.lifetimetool.com/.

