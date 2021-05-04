Lifetime Windows & Siding Named #1 Infinity from Marvin Dealer for 2020

DENVER, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifetime Windows & Siding is proud to announce that the company has been recognized as the #1 dealer of Infinity from Marvin window and door products in the U.S. for 2020. Founded in 1912, Marvin is a national manufacturer of premium windows. Its Infinity line consists of top-quality, high-performance fiberglass windows.

Each year, Marvin honors Infinity dealers that deliver strong sales performance. This year, Lifetime was recognized as the top performer. The announcement was made on Jan. 26 at the Executive Forum meeting, which this year was held virtually. It was announced that Lifetime was the #1 dealer in the country for Infinity and had achieved 135% sales growth over 2019. Lifetime was also recognized for greatest overall growth in 2020. Lifetime's Phoenix showroom, Lifetime Windows and Doors, achieved the #6 Infinity dealer ranking in the country. In addition to achieving the top sales position, Dave Thomas, Lifetime Director of Sales, was recognized as Infinity's top salesperson in 2020, an award which he also won in 2019. The #3 position for top sales was secured by Lifetime sales representative Shon Romines.

Lifetime attributes its sales growth to innovations made during the pandemic. The Lifetime management team made a series of tough decisions that created short-term challenges but resulted in long-term value. The first decision was to re-negotiate media advertising contracts to reduce expenses while maintaining competitive market share of voice. The company then offered its deepest discount ever to make it easier for Denver and Phoenix residents to pursue their home improvement projects during a very stressful and uncertain time. The company's last key decision was to expand its local community support efforts by partnering with local food banks. Over the past year, Lifetime has made substantial donations to both Food Bank of the Rockies (Denver) and St. Mary's Food Bank (Phoenix).

According to Dave Thomas, "Our management team acted swiftly and proactively. Our response to the pandemic set us apart by demonstrating that we are a local company that truly cares about its neighbors." Peter Svedin, Lifetime's CEO, added, "I'm incredibly proud of my team. We pulled together and stayed focused on providing outstanding products and service to Denver and Phoenix homeowners. Achieving this recognition from Infinity from Marvin is very motivating and gives us huge momentum as we pull out of the pandemic."

Headquartered in Denver with a showroom in Phoenix, Lifetime Windows & Siding was founded in 2009. The company is the #1 dealer of Infinity from Marvin windows and James Hardie siding in the country. Lifetime offers the industry's only true lifetime warranty, which is transferable from one homeowner to the next. The company is an official sponsor of the Colorado Rockies and Denver Zoo. For more information, please contact Phil Odell, Director of Marketing, at 303-915-3762.

