Lifetime Windows & Siding Recognized as the #1 U.S. Infinity From Marvin Dealer

DENVER, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifetime Windows & Siding is proud to announce that the company has been recognized as the #1 dealer of Infinity from Marvin window and door products in the U.S. Lifetime is also the #1 dealer of James Hardie siding products in the Western U.S.

Dan Marvin, President of Infinity from Marvin, and Tom Goldsmith, the Director of Sales and Marketing, presented Lifetime with six awards at the Executive Forum meeting on Jan. 15. In addition to achieving the top sales position, Lifetime Director of Sales Dave Thomas was recognized as Infinity's top salesperson in 2019.

Headquartered in Denver with a showroom in Phoenix, Lifetime was founded by Peter Svedin and Jason Lewis in 2009. The company has been a dealer of Infinity products for over five years. Lifetime generated sales of $25 million in 2019, a 30% increase over 2018. The company's steady growth has not gone unnoticed. ColoradoBIZ magazine recognized Lifetime as a Top Colorado company in 2019 and the Denver Business Journal ranked the company as one of Colorado's fastest-growing companies in 2018.

Lifetime CEO Peter Svedin said, "Lifetime is extremely proud to be an Infinity from Marvin dealer. We are fortunate to represent the best fiberglass window and door products in the country. Infinity products are an excellent fit for Colorado residents because they hold up incredibly well under our extreme weather conditions. Our goal in 2020 is to keep our sales momentum going. We're confident that we can do that working in partnership with the industry leaders at Infinity from Marvin."

ABOUT LIFETIME WINDOWS & SIDING

Lifetime Windows & Siding is Denver's most trusted window and siding company. The company is a proud dealer of Infinity from Marvin windows and James Hardie siding, both leaders in their respective categories. Lifetime offers the industry's only true lifetime warranty, which covers service and labor and is transferable from one owner to the next. Lifetime is endorsed by Dave Logan, former Bronco player and founder of Team Dave Logan, and Susie Wargin, Denver real estate expert and local media personality. The company is an official sponsor of the Colorado Rockies. For more information, please visit www.lifetimewindowscolorado.com or call 303-934-4508.

