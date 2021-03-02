Lifetime Windows & Siding Wins the 2020 BBB Torch Award for Ethics

DENVER, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifetime Windows & Siding is proud to announce that the company has been awarded the 2020 BBB Torch Award. Every year, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) honors businesses for their exceptional commitment and integration of ethical practices by presenting the Torch Award to small, medium, and large businesses determined by employee population size. Lifetime took the award in the medium business category.

An application was submitted outlining the ethical processes and actual efforts put forth by the business within the company and community. Lifetime chose to focus on efforts from previous years and, more specifically, during the pandemic. Business practices are measured by the company's ethical impact on employees, customers, corporate partners, and leaders. The judges are comprised of community partners who seemed to really connect with the continuing vision and efforts of Lifetime.

BBB Torch Award judges recognized Lifetime for the tough decisions it made during the pandemic; these decisions created challenges in the short term, but created long-term value and benefit. For example, Lifetime kept its entire staff of 68 employed by renegotiating advertising and media buys, which resulted in a grateful and highly motivated staff. Lifetime sought to reduce financial stress for customers by offering homeowners their deepest discount ever offered: 40% off windows, doors, siding and installation. This action increased sales and revenue which in-turn required the hiring of more people. Lifetime also expanded its community support efforts. The company created a partnership with the Food Bank of the Rockies and, to date, has donated over $100,000, resulting in tremendous goodwill in the community. Lifetime CEO Peter Svedin said, "We work hard on the right things, but we also do things the right way. Specifically, we treat our employees, partners, and customers with respect and integrity."

Traditionally, the winners of the BBB Torch Award are announced at a gala, however, the pandemic warranted instead a surprise visit from the BBB team and Kirk Yuhnke of Fox31 to the downtown Denver Office on Oct. 15, 2020.

Headquartered in Denver with a showroom in Phoenix, Lifetime was founded in 2009. The company has prided itself over the last 11 years on its ability to offer superior products alongside an exceptional installation process for each customer. Lifetime focuses on a no-pressure sales process that offers the ultimate double transferable lifetime warranty.

Lifetime Windows & Siding is Denver's most trusted window and siding company. The company is the #1 dealer of Infinity from Marvin windows and James Hardie siding in the country. Lifetime offers the industry's only true lifetime warranty, which covers service and labor and is transferable from one homeowner to the next. Lifetime is endorsed by Dave Logan, former Bronco player and founder of Team Dave Logan, and Susie Wargin, Denver real estate expert and local media personality. The company is an official sponsor of the Colorado Rockies and the Denver Zoo.

A beautiful day in Denver, Colorado

