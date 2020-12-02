LifeToGo Launches Its First-Ever Holiday Shopping Guide Featuring The Hottest Health and Wellness Gifts For Everyone On Your List

SMYRNA, Ga., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeToGo, the healthy lifestyle brand of Accelerate360, LLC (Accelerate), today launched its first-ever Holiday Gift Guide featuring a mix of their favorite products for everyone on your shopping list. The 2020 Holiday Gift Guide, available at lifetogo.com includes a mix of health and wellness-focused products that are ideal for foodies and adventurers alike.

"This year has already been stressful enough, so we wanted to take the stress out of your holiday shopping by curating some of our favorite gifts that make shopping for your friends and family easy," said LifeToGo Editor-in-Chief Lisa Pounds.

The 2020 LifeToGo Holiday Gift Guide features well-curated products including:

For the Foodie:

Montana Mex 's mix of sauces, spices and oils that are Vegan, non-GMO and free of High Fructose Corn Syrup. Love avocados? The Montana Mex Avocado Oil Duo contains five pounds of avocados cold pressed into every bottle, giving you super tasty nutrient rich oil! Enjoy sweet, savory and spicy with the Trio of Seasoning Superheroes, a three-pack of Mild Chile Seasoning, Sweet Seasoning and Jalapeno Seasoning.



's mix of sauces, spices and oils that are Vegan, non-GMO and free of High Fructose Corn Syrup. Love avocados? The Montana Mex Avocado Oil Duo contains five pounds of avocados cold pressed into every bottle, giving you super tasty nutrient rich oil! Enjoy sweet, savory and spicy with the Trio of Seasoning Superheroes, a three-pack of Mild Chile Seasoning, Sweet Seasoning and Jalapeno Seasoning. Shar Snacks are 100% organic, small-batch, vegan, paleo, gluten–free, non–GMO and responsibly–sourced. The trail mix is made with almonds, pistachios and dark chocolate chips from California , wild blueberries and Montmorency Cherries from Washington , cranberries from Massachusetts , pecans from Texas , cashews from Vietnam and coconut from Sri Lanka . This global approach to clean snacking is gift you will feel good giving!



, wild blueberries and Montmorency Cherries from , cranberries from , pecans from , cashews from and coconut from . This global approach to clean snacking is gift you will feel good giving! Barney Butter's selection of Gluten Free Natural Almond Meal and Gluten Free Natural Almond Flour will take your holiday baking to new heights. All Barney Butter products are peanut-free, gluten-free, vegan, kosher, Paleo or Paleo Friendly and Non-GMO.

The Ultimate Stocking Stuffers:

Boost Oxygen can help you get a breath of much-needed fresh air. Scoop up these two-liter stocking stuffers in a variety of scents: natural, Peppermint, Menthol-Eucalyptus and Pink Grapefruit.



LifeToGo Immunity Booster Drink Mixes are loaded with all-natural vitamins and minerals like Elderberry and Zinc.Choose from Immunity, Immunity + Calm and Immunity + Energy in three delicious flavors.



STRONG Coffee will help you kick-start 2021 with some extra pop. The single serve packets pack a healthy caffeinated punch thanks to single-origin Organic Colombian instant coffee and a blend of organic cocoa, grass-fed collagen protein, MCT oil, L-Theanine, hyaluronic acid, minerals and electrolytes.



ThunderBird Bars are made with just four ingredients—nuts, fruit, seeds and spices for the ultimate pick-me-up during the holiday rush. From Chocolate Cherry Almond to Texas Maple Pecan, there's a ThunderBird Bar for every taste.



Gift them the power of choice this holiday season with a LifeToGo Gift Card. The gift cards are delivered by email and contain instructions to redeem them at checkout. LifeToGo gift cards can be redeemed on any products on the site and are available in $10 increments.

