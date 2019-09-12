Lifetouch Declares National School Picture Day

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, national school photography provider Lifetouch declared the first-ever National School Picture Day happening on Thursday, September 12, 2019. As the official ambassador for National School Picture Day, jewelry designer and mother of two, Danielle Jonas, has partnered with Lifetouch to launch the new campaign. The campaign is celebrating the iconic tradition of school photography at the start of the school year with a sweepstakes launching today. Recognized by the National Day Calendar, Lifetouch officially declared National School Picture Day a holiday, set to occur every second Thursday in September.

Starting today, Lifetouch customers nationwide can enter to win free digital pictures for their school through an official sweepstakes available at http://Lifetouch.com/sweepstakes . Customers can submit nominations through Monday, September 30, 2019. Lifetouch is a division under image publisher Shutterfly, in which Shutterfly will also donate select school products to the winning schools. Three schools will be selected as winners via a random drawing and will be announced on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

"Lifetouch is thrilled to officially celebrate the tradition of school picture day with the first National School Picture Day holiday," said Stephanie Schmid, Vice President of Marketing at Lifetouch. "Picture day is a milestone for many students and families meant to capture moments from all stages of a student's life. By graduation, they have a complete collection of their K-12 school pictures that offers a holistic view of their full selves, from missing teeth to getting a high school diploma. We're excited to bring this holiday to life across the country in a meaningful and fun way."

"I have the best memories from school picture day as a kid. Now with my oldest daughter starting kindergarten and my youngest daughter enrolling in a few years, I'll be able to capture memories during every stage of their childhood, which is why I'm proud to support Lifetouch's first-ever National School Picture Day," said Danielle Jonas, jewelry designer and owner of Moments by Danielle Jonas and mother of two.

Historically, Lifetouch photographs the highest number of students annually during the second week of September. National School Picture Day puts the spotlight on this tradition of school photography and the millions of families that have these important milestones captured each year.

Customers can observe National School Picture Day by sharing their favorite school pictures on Facebook and Instagram, using the hashtags #nationalschoolpictureday #lifetouch and #frameitall. Whether it's big hair, missing teeth, or bad outfits, Lifetouch is excited to celebrate it all on this special day.

About Lifetouch:

For over 80 years, Lifetouch has been taking school pictures for millions of children annually in the U.S. and Canada. Built on the tradition of "Picture Day," Lifetouch captures smiling faces from preschool through high school graduation, as well as sports, special events, seniors and yearbooks. By graduation, children will have a complete collection of their K-12 school pictures, which offer an authentic and consistent view as they come into their full selves.

