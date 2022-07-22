LifeVac Celebrates 400 Lives Saved from Choking Emergencies, Grand Opening of the Hall of Saves in Nesconset, Friday, July 29th at 1:00PM

*** Inventor Dedicates New Hall Honoring Choking Emergency Survivors ***

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, July 29th, LifeVac, LLC in Nesconset, NY is hosting a celebration event commemorating the 400th life saved in a choking emergency with the LifeVac device and the Hall of Saves will officially open to the public. "Ten years of dedicated effort is truly changing the world," says Arthur Lih, LifeVac inventor and CEO. "This is arguably the biggest breakthrough in emergency medicine in history."

Worldwide, 164,000 people die from choking every year. The LifeVac will save millions of lives.

LifeVac Airway Rescue Device Grand Opening of Hall of Saves

The company's Hall of Saves is dedicated to all the lives saved by this airway clearance device. "The hall displays the 437 people rescued from a choking incident," says Lih. "Seeing the faces of all these lives changed by averting these tragedies is truly awe inspiring."

The hall is not just an honor to the lives saved but a growing tribute to the American spirit, that anything is possible. "When we started, the ending to a leading cause of accidental death was deemed impossible," says Lih, "and the LifeVac Hall of Saves shows that, actually, nothing is."

LifeVac is a trusted medical device. FDA registered, clinical studies and third party testing confirms LifeVac to be highly effective and safe to use during a choking emergency. LifeVac has received widespread media attention and has been published and recognized in several leading medical journals, six of which are peer-reviewed.

The LifeVac Home Kit is $69.95 and comes with an adult mask, a pediatric mask, and a practice mask. LifeVac also sells a LifeVac Travel Kit, a LifeVac School Kit, and LifeVac EMS Kit, and a LifeVac Home & Travel Kit Bundle. The LifeVac can be purchased at https://lifevac.net/shop.

WHAT: LifeVac will dedicate the Hall of Saves in Nesconset with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.



WHO: Arthur Lih, LifeVac Inventor & CEO, the Reeder family, Good Samaritans who used LifeVac to save the lives of strangers.

WHERE: 120 Lake Ave S Suite 26, Nesconset, NY 11767

WHEN: Friday, June 29th, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

WHY: LiveVac's mission is continue to prevent choking emergencies across the world.

About LifeVac:

LifeVac is a patented, FDA registered lifesaving device designed to offer the simplest, safest method of aspirating a choking child or adult. Founder Arthur Lih created the apparatus in 2012 to increase the chances of survival rates in a choking emergency and has successfully saved hundreds of lives and counting. One LifeVac kit covers adults and children, never expires, and includes a free replacement when used in a choking emergency. The Home kit comes fully equipped with an adult mask, a pediatric mask, and a practice mask.

Media Contact:

Laura Bonelli

516-659-4122

[email protected]

SOURCE LifeVac, LLC