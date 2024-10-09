LifeVac Launches "Quest for 3,000 Lives Saved" Campaign

Continuing the Mission to End Choking Deaths

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeVac, the airway clearance device that has already saved over 2,916 lives worldwide, is proud to announce the launch of its "Quest for 3,000 Lives Saved" campaign. As the company moves closer to reaching this incredible milestone, the campaign aims to further increase awareness, advocacy, and accessibility to choking prevention solutions.

With choking as one of the leading causes of accidental death, LifeVac's mission has been to equip every home, school, and business with LifeVac to prevent these tragedies. By reaching 3,000 documented lives saved, LifeVac continues to solidify its place as a global leader in airway clearance.

About the Campaign: The "Quest for 3,000 Lives Saved" campaign will involve several initiatives, including:

Awareness Drives : Educational webinars, social media campaigns, and community outreach to educate families, schools, and public spaces on the dangers of choking and the life-saving benefits of having a LifeVac device available.

: Educational webinars, social media campaigns, and community outreach to educate families, schools, and public spaces on the dangers of choking and the life-saving benefits of having a LifeVac device available. Partnerships with Non-Profit Organizations : LifeVac will collaborate with key non-profits to expand the reach of this critical device to these communities.

: LifeVac will collaborate with key non-profits to expand the reach of this critical device to these communities. Life-Saving Stories: Heartfelt testimonials from families who have used LifeVac will be highlighted throughout the campaign to emphasize the impact of the device in real-life emergencies.

About LifeVac: LifeVac is a non-invasive, easy-to-use, and portable airway clearance device designed to help when someone is choking and standard protocols, such as back blows and abdominal thrusts, fail. With its one-way valve and simple application, LifeVac has helped save lives in schools, restaurants, nursing homes, and homes around the world.

Statement from CEO Arthur Lih: "Every life saved is a powerful reminder of why we started LifeVac," says Arthur Lih, CEO & Inventor of LifeVac. "As we approach 3,000 lives saved, we are not just celebrating a number. We're celebrating the families, the children, the grandparents who are still with us today because of this life-saving device. Our quest for 3,000 is just the beginning. We won't stop until choking deaths are a thing of the past."

Join Us in Our Quest: LifeVac is calling on families, schools, businesses, and organizations to join the quest by equipping themselves with this critical device. By spreading awareness, sharing stories, and making LifeVac accessible to everyone, together we can prevent choking deaths and save even more lives.

For more information about LifeVac or the "Quest for 3,000 Lives Saved" campaign, visit www.lifevac.net.

Media Contact:

Julia Bonelli

[email protected]

516-499-4310

LifeVac LLC

120 Lake Avenue South, #35

Nesconset, NY 11767

SOURCE LifeVac LLC