LifeVac® Radio - Save a Life Radio Hits the Air on LI NewsRadio 103.9

News provided by

LifeVac,LLC

01 Feb, 2024, 08:44 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All things LifeVac® and issues the company faces trying to change the world! Currently 1711 lives saved around the world, including 1094 children. Hosted by newest member of Team LifeVac® Rick Fatscher and featuring the Inventor and CEO of LifeVac® Arthur Lih – the show promises to be an informative, and entertaining look at the issues the revolutionary device faces in eliminating choking as a cause of death!

What: Weekly radio show Tuesdays from 3-4pm on 103.9 LI News Radio

Where: 103.9 Studio at Macarthur Airport, LInewsradio.com

When: Tuesdays from 3-4 pm

About LifeVac LLC: LifeVac is a company known for its lifesaving airway clearance device of the same name. Founded in 2010, it is based out of Nesconset, NY. It is registered with the FDA, MHRA, and Australia ARTG. Visit https://lifevac.net/

Media Contact:
Rick Fatscher
[email protected]
631-671-7079

LifeVac LLC
120 Lake Avenue South, #35
Nesconset, NY 11767

SOURCE LifeVac,LLC

