LifeVac Reaches New Heights: 2,000 Children Saved and Counting

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeVac, the original choking rescue device, has reached an extraordinary milestone: saving 2,000 children from choking emergencies. This achievement underscores the life-saving impact of a device that has become a critical tool in households, schools, and emergency response kits around the world.

Founded over a decade ago with the mission to address choking deaths—one of the leading causes of accidental fatalities—LifeVac continues to transform outcomes in critical moments when every second counts. The device, which has been widely embraced by parents, caregivers, and medical professionals, provides a simple, effective alternative to traditional methods that often fall short.

Reaching 2,000 child saves is a testament to the device's reliability, accessibility, and the growing awareness of its importance. Each life saved represents a family spared from tragedy and a community made safer. LifeVac remains committed to expanding its reach, ensuring that this essential tool is available to as many people as possible.

About LifeVac LLC:

LifeVac is a non-invasive, portable choking rescue device developed to offer a solution in choking emergencies. To date, LifeVac has saved over 3,236 lives and is trusted by households, schools, and healthcare providers worldwide.

Media Contact:

Julia Bonelli

516-499-4310

[email protected]

SOURCE LifeVac LLC