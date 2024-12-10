LifeVac Reaches New Heights: 2,000 Children Saved and Counting

News provided by

LifeVac LLC

Dec 10, 2024, 13:41 ET

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeVac, the original choking rescue device, has reached an extraordinary milestone: saving 2,000 children from choking emergencies. This achievement underscores the life-saving impact of a device that has become a critical tool in households, schools, and emergency response kits around the world.

Founded over a decade ago with the mission to address choking deaths—one of the leading causes of accidental fatalities—LifeVac continues to transform outcomes in critical moments when every second counts. The device, which has been widely embraced by parents, caregivers, and medical professionals, provides a simple, effective alternative to traditional methods that often fall short.

Reaching 2,000 child saves is a testament to the device's reliability, accessibility, and the growing awareness of its importance. Each life saved represents a family spared from tragedy and a community made safer. LifeVac remains committed to expanding its reach, ensuring that this essential tool is available to as many people as possible.

About LifeVac LLC:
LifeVac is a non-invasive, portable choking rescue device developed to offer a solution in choking emergencies. To date, LifeVac has saved over 3,236 lives and is trusted by households, schools, and healthcare providers worldwide.

Media Contact:
Julia Bonelli
516-499-4310
[email protected]

SOURCE LifeVac LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

LifeVac Applauds American Red Cross' (ARC) First Major Update to Airway Obstruction Protocols in 47 Years, Now Including Anti-Choking Devices

LifeVac Applauds American Red Cross' (ARC) First Major Update to Airway Obstruction Protocols in 47 Years, Now Including Anti-Choking Devices

The last update to airway obstruction protocols occurred in 1976, making this the first significant revision in 47 years. Based on the findings of...

LifeVac Launches "Quest for 3,000 Lives Saved" Campaign

LifeVac, the airway clearance device that has already saved over 2,916 lives worldwide, is proud to announce the launch of its "Quest for 3,000 Lives ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Medical Equipment

Medical Equipment

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Small Business Services

Small Business Services

News Releases in Similar Topics