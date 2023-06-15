LifeVac Registers Its 1,000th Life Saved in a Choking Emergency

Historic Milestone Proves the End to Choking Tragedies Is Upon Us

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 5,000 people in the United States (including 1 child every 5 days) die from choking. This no longer has to happen. For the first in history, the ability to end a leading cause of death is upon us. LifeVac is proud to announce it received its 1,000th report of a life saved from choking. This marks 1,000 lives that are still with us today because of LifeVac. Over the last decade, LifeVac has gone from being an idea to an experiment, to a medically proven method to rescue choking victims from death when protocol fails. All the hard work and long hours have paid off.

It is also worth noting that in 1,000 reports, there hasn't been a single report of injury or negative side effects on any of the patients involved. People of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds are still with us because the people who cared most about them had the wisdom to purchase a device. It is because of those people that these 1,000 lives were saved. The LifeVac team is overjoyed with this news but is also ready to look ahead and take the level of access to this proven medical device to the next level. Choking deaths are no longer acceptable. There now is a proven solution.

About LifeVac LLC: LifeVac is a company known for its lifesaving airway clearance device of the same name. Founded in 2010, it is based out of Nesconset, New York. It is registered with the FDA, MHRA, and Australia ARTG.

