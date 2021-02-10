LifeWave Holds NOVA 2021 Virtual Global Conference

"We felt a need to come together and share stories that make up the soul of LifeWave; NOVA was the answer," Schmidt said. "The stories and testimonials of product performances fuel our growth and direction. If we couldn't host a conference live this year, it was paramount that we bring our global network of leading distributors together in a virtual event. We are thrilled that we were able to share some of those stories to inform, educate, and inspire," Schmidt said.

NOVA 2021 presented information on a variety of topics including new clinical research, corporate updates, exclusive distributor trainings from LifeWave's highest ranking leaders, a keynote speaker on unique methods for overcoming fears to succeed, the introduction of a new company spokesperson, as well as David Schmidt's powerful vision for the future in health and wellness.

LifeWave's portfolio of patented patch products already support better sleep, more energy, less stress, natural wound healing, a more youthful appearance, faster sports recovery, and more. There are upwards of 100 clinical studies conducted on LifeWave products, easily viewed at lifewave.com .

"We help people live long, live well, and live younger with 'stick-n-go' convenience," said LifeWave Chief Marketing Officer, Jim Caldwell. "Using a proven direct-selling model to spread the word about our non-invasive, non-drug, non-transdermal patch technology has amplified word-of-mouth advertising and product use. We are seeing 10-14% per month growth in global revenue. With David rewriting the future of health and wellness with increased focus on revolutionary age reversal, we anticipate even more rapid growth in '21 and beyond," Caldwell said.

LifeWave is here to help their distributors succeed and be a part of a caring, supportive community and lifestyle. The virtual NOVA 2021 conference marks the first unifying LifeWave event of the year. For more information about LifeWave's transformative products and many health benefits visit: https://www.lifewave.com/

About LifeWave

LifeWave, founded in 2004, has grown to over 200 employees with offices in the US, Ireland, Japan, Taiwan, Philippines and Malaysia with 14 distribution centers across the world. Wafer thin and virtually weightless, LifeWave products harness specific frequencies of light to stimulate points on the skin, causing targeted, biological responses at the cellular level. Benefits include supporting better sleep, more energy, less stress, natural wound healing, a more youthful appearance, faster sports recovery, and more.

