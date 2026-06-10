LifeWave Wins Two Gold Stevie Awards, Including Entrepreneur of the Year

Honors celebrated at the 24ᵗʰ American Business Awards Gala

DRAPER, Utah, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeWave®, a global leader in wellness technology with customers in more than 100 countries, earned two Gold Stevie® Awards at the 24th Annual American Business Awards® on June 9 in New York City, recognizing both the company's entrepreneurial leadership and innovative marketing excellence.

LifeWave received two Gold Stevie® Awards at the 24th Annual American Business Awards®.

LifeWave Founder & CEO David Schmidt received the Gold Stevie Award for Entrepreneur of the Year in the Health Products and Services category. This honor recognizes his leadership in building LifeWave into a global wellness technology company and advancing innovative, science-based solutions that help people optimize their health and well-being.

The American Business Awards are among the nation's premier business awards programs, honoring organizations and professionals for outstanding achievements in the workplace. The Gold Stevie Awards represent the program's highest level of recognition.

KellyAnne Schmidt accepted the Entrepreneur of the Year award on behalf of her father, LifeWave Founder and CEO David Schmidt.

"To be recognized with a Gold Stevie as Entrepreneur of the Year is an incredible honor for my father," said KellyAnne Schmidt. "This award celebrates the power of bold ideas, relentless execution, and the courage to build something meaningful in a world that often plays it safe. LifeWave is committed to bringing the healing power of light to those who need it."

Laura Kelly, Vice President of Global Marketing, accepted the Gold Stevie for the Celebrity/Influencer Video category for "World's Oldest Intern," a standout campaign that reflects LifeWave's ability to connect with global audiences through engaging storytelling.

"'World's Oldest Intern' introduced LifeWave in a fresh, memorable way, inspired by William Shatner's iconic personality and humor," Kelly said. "This recognition affirms the campaign's creative direction, and we invite audiences to stay tuned for the next two videos in the series."

About the Stevie Awards

With a history dating back to 2002, the Stevie Awards have become a respected global awards organization. The American Business Awards, now in its 24th year, is its flagship U.S. program, with winners selected by business professionals worldwide. To see a full list of winners, visit www.stevieawards.com.

About LifeWave

Founded in 2004, LifeWave is a global life technology company known for its patented, non-transdermal patches and expanding portfolio of wellness innovations. With product distribution in over 100 countries, LifeWave is dedicated to helping people worldwide access the body's natural energy through science-based technologies that support wellness at the source. For more information, visit: www.lifewave.com.

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SOURCE LifeWave