LifeWave's "Code of Creation" Debuts at Sold-Out Beverly Hills Film Festival

DRAPER, Utah, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeWave®, a global leader in wellness technology, premiered its "Code of Creation" documentary to a sold-out audience on April 15, 2026, at the 26th Annual Beverly Hills Film Festival in Los Angeles. Held at the world-renowned TCL Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard, one of the most iconic and historic venues in the entertainment industry, this festival is recognized globally for showcasing leading independent films.

Directed by Mikki Willis, "Code of Creation" follows LifeWave Founder, CEO, and inventor David Schmidt and a team of scientists as they explore biological and mathematical patterns found in nature, including light emissions in species such as lobsters that align with numerical sequences traced back to ancient texts. The film connects these discoveries to LifeWave's approach to health and wellness, highlighting its patented health technology designed to support the body's natural processes and overall well-being.

Selected for the festival's official documentary lineup, the film's inclusion at one of the industry's most recognized independent film festivals reflects LifeWave's growing presence in global media and its ability to bring its story to new audiences.

LifeWave is honored to have "Code of Creation" included in this year's Beverly Hills Film Festival and congratulates all the winners, participants, and dedicated filmmakers who made this year's event a success. The company looks forward to continuing to share "Code of Creation" with new audiences around the world through additional upcoming film festival opportunities.

The premiere brought together filmmakers, industry leaders, and the LifeWave community for a standout evening in Hollywood, reflecting both the moment's significance and the strong interest in the ideas behind the film.

About LifeWave:

Founded in 2004, LifeWave is a global life technology company known for its patented, non-transdermal patches and expanding portfolio of wellness innovations. With product distribution in over 100 countries, LifeWave is dedicated to helping people access the body's natural energy through science-based technologies that support wellness at the source. For more information, visit: www.lifewave.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jenn Jimenez | Dunn Pellier Media

[email protected]

SOURCE LifeWave