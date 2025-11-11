Lifeway Foods and Drugstore Launch Limited-Edition Smoothie for November: Lifeway Probiotic Sunrise Smoothie

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY)("Lifeway" or "the Company"), the leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products, has partnered with Drugstore, the all-day clean kitchen founded by award-winning chef and restaurateur Jeremy Fall, to launch the limited-edition Lifeway Probiotic Sunrise Smoothie.

Lifeway Probiotic Sunrise Smoothie at Drugstore

The Lifeway Probiotic Sunrise Smoothie brightens up autumn days with tropical flavors built on the powerhouse nutrition of Lifeway Kefir. Each sip blends lactose-free, protein-packed Lifeway Kefir with juicy pineapple, coconut, and banana for a refreshing balance of nourishment and indulgence. Billions of live probiotics work to support gut and immune health, while adaptogens and antioxidants restore calm, focus, and radiance. It's the ultimate refreshment ritual: bright, energizing, and deliciously good for your body from the inside out.

The partnership brings together Lifeway's innovative approach to gut health with Drugstore's new perspective on functional food and beverage, a shared commitment to making wellness both inspiring and delicious.

"We're so excited to partner with Jeremy and Drugstore on this collaboration, which is all about reimagining wellness and proving that taking care of your gut can be as delicious as it is nourishing," said CEO of Lifeway Foods, Julie Smolyansky. "With the Probiotic Sunrise Smoothie, we wanted to create something that captures the feeling of a fresh start – bright, vibrant, and full of life – and we can't wait for people to try it."

"I've been eager to make a gut-healthy smoothie that tastes amazing since discovering the Lifeway brand. I took inspiration from the classic Puerto Rican piña colada and reimagined it with organic ingredients and the benefits of their kefir, then finished it with a cherry glaze inspired by the versions you'd find at old-school American restaurants," said Jeremy Fall.

The Lifeway Probiotic Sunrise Smoothie is available exclusively at Drugstore's first permanent location at Time Out Market New York and for delivery via Uber Eats through the month of November.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of America's Growth Leaders by TIME, as Dairy Foods' Processor of the Year 2025 and one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the Company also produces a variety of cheeses and a ProBugs® line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, and France.

