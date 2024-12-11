Lifeway Foods Announces New ProBugs Organic Kefir Distribution in More than 250 Harris Teeter Stores

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) ("Lifeway" or "the Company"), a leading U.S. manufacturer of kefir and fermented probiotic products, announced the distribution of its ProBugs Organic Kefir for kids at more than 250 Harris Teeter retail stores. The featured flavors include Strawnana and Goo-berry ProBugs, available in single-serve pouches.

ProBugs kefir for kids is made with organic whole milk, plus Lifeway's signature 12 live and active probiotic cultures. These family favorites feature a soft, squishable pouch and a no-spill spout that makes snack time worry free. They're crafted with miniature microbiomes in mind and come in fun flavors kids crave.

"We are excited to expand the audience for our Lifeway ProBugs Organic Kefir beyond the natural grocery sets and delight shoppers at Harris Teeter stores," said Lifeway President and CEO Julie Smolyansky. "As pioneers of the probiotic pouched drinkables space, we're happy to offer more families a convenient and delicious option that has been a Lifeway fan favorite for more than a decade. Our nourishing organic whole milk ProBugs are loaded with protein, calcium and vitamin D to help support growing and active bodies. We want to put ProBugs in as many little hands as possible, because I know how hard it is to find healthy snacks your kids will love. I always felt great about giving my daughters ProBugs, and I know so many other parents will, too. We look forward to supporting this business with content creators, advertising and events that will introduce families and Harris Teeter shoppers to Lifeway ProBugs."

According to an Allied Market Research report, the U.S. kids and infant probiotic market is projected to reach $370.89 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR 9.1%.

For more information about Lifeway or to locate it in a store near you, visit lifewayfoods.com.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the Company also produces a variety of cheeses and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland, South Africa, United Arab Emirates and France. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewayfoods.com

About Harris Teeter

For more than 60 years, Harris Teeter, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), has enriched lives – one meal, one family, one associate, and one community at a time. Headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina, Harris Teeter employs 36,000 valued associates across more than 250 stores and 60 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida, and the District of Columbia

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and those regarding our intent, belief or expectations for our business, operations, financial performance or condition. These statements use words such as "continue," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "project," "estimate," "outlook," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could." You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances beyond Lifeway's control. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from Lifeway's expectations and projections. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include: price competition; the decisions of customers or consumers; the actions of competitors; changes in the pricing of commodities; the effects of government regulation; possible delays in the introduction of new products; customer acceptance of products and services; and other factors discussed in Part I, Item 1A "Risk Factors" of Lifeway's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and Part II, Item 1A "Risk Factors" of Lifeway's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024. Lifeway expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements (including, without limitation, to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or new information), except as required by law.

