Lifeway Foods® Announces Probiotic Kefir Butter™, a Premium European-Style Cultured Butter

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) ("Lifeway" or "the Company"), the leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic foods, today announced the upcoming launch of Probiotic Kefir Butter™, a hand churned, spreadable cultured European style butter packaged in a convenient 8oz tub. The new line will debut in three varieties: Unsalted, Sea Salt and Honey Butter.

Lifeway Probiotic Kefir Butter™

Lifeway brings decades of experience in cultured dairy and butter production through its subsidiary Fresh Made, and is now looking to scale that expertise with the launch of Lifeway Probiotic Kefir Butter™. The company has existing manufacturing capabilities, specialized equipment, and capacity already in place to support efficient growth as demand for premium butter continues to expand.

"Our strength has always been cultured dairy," said Julie Smolyansky, President and CEO of Lifeway Foods. "We already operate a butter business and understand the category deeply. What has changed is the consumer mindset. With the newly release dietary guidelines that highlight cultured foods and trends favoring quality, full-fat dairy, we see a significant opportunity to scale and to innovate at the intersection of butter and kefir."

Butter is experiencing renewed momentum across retail, foodservice, and culture. The Butter and Butter Blends category is now a $6 billion market, with premium and European style formats driving growth as consumers trade up for flavor, texture, and versatility. Spreadable tub formats in particular continue to gain share by offering convenience without sacrificing indulgence.

Butter has also become a cultural centerpiece rather than a background ingredient. From butter boards at home to viral moments like butter push presents and the famous butter pancakes in Japan, butter has reemerged as a symbol of craftsmanship, comfort and culinary identity.

"For retailers, butter is a category that delivers both velocity and premium trade up," Smolyansky said. "It creates a meaningful opportunity for differentiation within the refrigerated dairy case."

"These shifts have opened meaningful white space," Smolyansky added. "Consumers feel more comfortable enjoying high quality dairy fat again, and retailers are responding."

Lifeway Probiotic Kefir Butter™ will be available in three varieties suited for spreading, baking, finishing vegetables and proteins, sauces, boards and brunch.

Unsalted: for cooking, baking, and pure butter flavor

Sea Salt: for finishing dishes and savory moments

Honey Butter: for breakfast, snacking, and sweet occasions

"I am genuinely happy to see the shift away from the fear of fat and the fat free mindset many of us grew up with," Smolyansky added. "So many people love butter. In fact, the first few recipes in my book, The Kefir Cookbook, are homemade kefir butters. For years, butter was something people felt discouraged from enjoying, even though the science never gave us a clear reason to eliminate it. It is exciting to see this opportunity to innovate by bringing together butter and kefir, two categories that are both growing and deeply rooted in tradition."

Availability

Probiotic Kefir Butter™ is expected to roll out in select retail and foodservice channels beginning in 2026. Additional details on distribution, merchandising, and promotional support will be shared closer to launch.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of America's Growth Leaders by TIME, as Dairy Foods' Processor of the Year 2025 and one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the Company also produces a variety of cheeses and a ProBugs® line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, and France. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewayfoods.com.

