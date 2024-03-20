Lifeway Foods® Announces Record-Breaking Fourth Quarter and Monumental Full Year 2023 Results

Lifeway Foods, Inc.

20 Mar, 2024, 09:00 ET

Record annual net sales of $160.1 million; up 13.1% year-over-year

17th consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth

Delivers 760 basis points of annual gross profit margin expansion

MORTON GROVE, Ill., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) ("Lifeway" or "the Company"), a leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products to support the microbiome, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

"I am pleased to report another outstanding year for Lifeway Foods, highlighted by our record-breaking annual net sales, and driven by volume growth in our flagship Lifeway drinkable kefir," commented Julie Smolyansky, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lifeway Foods. "Our exceptional results in 2023 culminated with our highest ever quarterly net sales of $42.1 million in the fourth quarter, our 17th consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth. Our volume growth throughout the year is a testament to the steadfast loyalty of our expanding customer base. It is also a product of the effectiveness of our strategic sales and marketing investments at driving velocities in our core products and capturing additional consumers seeking premium, healthy offerings. Our profitability improvements for the year were significant across all of our key metrics, including gross profit margin and net income, guided by our strong operational execution and aided by favorable milk pricing. We are well positioned to build on this momentum in 2024, and plan to continue reinvesting in our core products to drive brand exposure and further growth. I would like to thank the entire Lifeway team, including our customers and retail partners, for helping us deliver these excellent results for 2023."

Full Year 2023 Results

Net sales were $160.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $18.6 million or 13.1% versus prior year. The net sales increase was primarily driven by higher volumes of our branded drinkable kefir, and to a lesser extent the impact of price increases implemented during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales increased to 26.5% for the year ended December 31, 2023 from 18.9% during the same period in 2022. The 760-basis point increase versus the prior year was primarily due to the higher volumes of Lifeway branded products and the favorable impact of milk pricing, and to a lesser extent the price increases implemented during the fourth quarter of 2022 and decreased transportation costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales were 15.6% for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to 16.9% in the prior year.

The Company reported net income of $11.4 million or $0.77 per basic and $0.75 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to net income of $0.9 million or $0.06 per basic and diluted common share during the same period in 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast
A pre-recorded conference call and webcast with Julie Smolyansky discussing these results with additional comments and details is available through the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at https://lifewaykefir.com/webinars-reports/  and will also be available for replay.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.
Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces a variety of cheeses and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland and France. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewayfoods.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release) contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, future operating and financial performance, product development, market position, business strategy and objectives. These statements use words, and variations of words, such as "continue," "build," "future," "increase," "drive," "believe," "look," "ahead," "confident," "deliver," "outlook," "expect," and "predict." Other examples of forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, (i) statements of Company plans and objectives, including the introduction of new products, or estimates or predictions of actions by customers or suppliers, (ii) statements of future economic performance, and (III) statements of assumptions underlying other statements and statements about Lifeway or its business. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to uncertainty. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from Lifeway's expectations and projections. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include: price competition; the decisions of customers or consumers; the actions of competitors; changes in the pricing of commodities; the effects of government regulation; possible delays in the introduction of new products; and customer acceptance of products and services. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors can be found in Lifeway's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies of these filings are available online at https://www.sec.govhttp://lifewaykefir.com/investor-relations/, or on request from Lifeway. Information in this release is as of the dates and time periods indicated herein, and Lifeway does not undertake to update any of the information contained in these materials, except as required by law. Accordingly, YOU SHOULD NOT RELY ON THE ACCURACY OF ANY OF THE STATEMENTS OR OTHER INFORMATION CONTAINED IN ANY ARCHIVED PRESS RELEASE.

Media:
Derek Miller 
Vice President of Communications, Lifeway Foods
Email: [email protected] 

General inquiries:
Lifeway Foods, Inc.
Phone: 847-967-1010
Email: [email protected]

LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31, 2023 and 2022
(In thousands)



December 31,


2023

2022

Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$

13,198

$

4,444

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses and discounts & allowances of 
    $1,270 and $1,820 at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively

13,875


11,414

Inventories, net

9,104


9,631

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,019


1,445

Refundable income taxes




44

Total current assets

38,196


26,978









Property, plant and equipment, net

22,764


20,905

Operating lease right-of use asset

192


174

Goodwill

11,704


11,704

Intangible assets, net

6,898


7,438

Other assets

1,900


1,800

Total assets

$

81,654

$

68,999









Current liabilities







Current portion of note payable

$

1,250

$

1,250

Accounts payable

9,976


7,979

Accrued expenses

4,916


3,813

Accrued income taxes

474



Total current liabilities

16,616


13,042









Line of credit




2,777

Note payable

1,483


2,477

Operating lease liabilities

118


104

Deferred income taxes, net

3,001


3,029

Total liabilities

21,218


21,429









Commitments and contingencies (Note 9)
















Stockholders' equity







Preferred stock, no par value; 2,500 shares authorized; none issued





Common stock, no par value; 40,000 shares authorized; 17,274 shares issued; 14,691
    and 14,645 shares outstanding at 2023 and 2022

6,509


6,509

Paid-in capital

4,825


3,624

Treasury stock, at cost

(16,695)


(16,993)

Retained earnings

65,797


54,430

Total stockholders' equity

60,436


47,570









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

81,654

$

68,999

LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022
(In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve months Ended

December 31,


2023

2022

2023

2022













Net sales

$

42,093

$

35,838

$

160,123

$

141,568

















Cost of goods sold

29,632


27,318


115,060


112,350

Depreciation expense

669


599


2,622


2,432

Total cost of goods sold

30,301


27,917


117,682


114,782

















Gross profit

11,792


7,921


42,441


26,786

















Selling expenses

2,802


2,777


11,776


11,304

General and administrative

3,102


3,047


13,130


12,593

Amortization expense

135


135


540


540

Total operating expenses

6,039


5,959


25,446


24,437

















Income from operations

5,753


1,962


16,995


2,349

















Other income (expense):















Interest expense

(62)


(96)


(384)


(267)

Gain (loss) on sale of property and equipment

1


(241)


34


(241)

Other income (expense)

5


10


4



Total other income (expense)

(56)


(327)


(346)


(508)

















Income before provision for income taxes

5,697


1,635


16,649


1,841

















Provision for income taxes

1,728


919


5,282


917

















Net income

$

3,969

$

716

$

11,367

$

924

















Net earnings per common share:















Basic

$

0.27

$

0.05

$

0.77

$

0.06

Diluted

$

0.26

$

0.05

$

0.75

$

0.06

















Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic

14,691


15,199


14,667


15,396

Diluted

15,174


15,557


15,103


15,718

LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022
(In thousands)



2023

2022







Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$

11,367

$

924

Adjustments to reconcile net income to operating cash flow:







Depreciation and amortization

3,162


2,972

Non-cash interest expense

6


6

Bad debt expense

2



Deferred revenue




(28)

Stock-based compensation

1,497


1,109

Deferred income taxes

(28)


(172)

(Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment

(34)


241

(Increase) decrease in operating assets:







Accounts receivable

(2,463)


(1,483)

Inventories

527


(1,345)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(574)


(191)

Refundable income taxes

44


300

Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities:







Accounts payable

1,859


1,945

Accrued expenses

1,102


434

Accrued income taxes

474


(725)

Net cash provided by operating activities

16,941


3,987









Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of property and equipment

(4,351)


(3,449)

Proceeds from sale of equipment

41



Acquisition, net of cash acquired




(580)

Purchase of investments

(100)



Net cash used in investing activities

(4,410)


(4,029)









Cash flows from financing activities:







Repayment of line of credit

(2,777)



Repayment of note payable

(1,000)


(750)

Purchase of treasury stock




(3,997)

Net cash used in financing activities

(3,777)


(4,747)









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

8,754


(4,789)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

4,444


9,233

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$

13,198

$

4,444









Supplemental cash flow information:







Cash paid for income taxes, net of (refunds)

$

4,792

$

1,121

Cash paid for interest

$

415

$

247

Non-cash investing activities







Accrued purchase of property and equipment

$

137

$

424

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations

$

94

$

83

SOURCE Lifeway Foods, Inc.

