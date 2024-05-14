Lifeway Foods® Announces Record Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

Net sales of $44.6 million; up 17.8% year-over-year driven by volume growth of Lifeway Kefir

18th consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth

Delivers 410 basis points of gross profit margin expansion

MORTON GROVE, Ill., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) ("Lifeway" or "the Company"), a leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products to support the microbiome, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"Following our tremendous results in 2023, I am thrilled to report yet another record-breaking quarter on the topline to kick off 2024," commented Julie Smolyansky, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lifeway Foods. "Driven by volume growth in our flagship Lifeway drinkable kefir, we delivered our highest ever quarterly net sales of $44.6 million in the first quarter, up nearly 18% year-over-year, as our strategic sales and marketing investments continue to accelerate our sales velocities, grow awareness and win new consumers seeking better-for-you, premium products at a great value. This marked our 18th consecutive quarter of growth and 4th consecutive quarter reporting record net sales, which demonstrates the loyalty of our core customer base. Through our strong operational execution, accompanied by favorable transportation cost tailwinds, we also continued to improve on our key profitability metrics in the quarter, highlighted by our gross margin expansion and net income growth. We are pleased with this strong start to the year, and are consistently evaluating additional brand marketing and incremental distribution opportunities in an effort to build on this high bar of success throughout 2024."

First Quarter 2024 Results

Net sales were $44.6 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, an increase of $6.7 million or 17.8% from the same period in 2023. The net sales increase was primarily driven by higher volumes of our branded drinkable kefir.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales increased to 25.8% for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 from 21.7% during the same period in 2023. The 410-basis point increase versus the prior year was primarily due to the higher volumes of Lifeway branded products, and to a lesser extent a favorable impact of transportation costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales were 17.6% for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

The Company reported net income of $2.4 million or $0.17 per basic and $0.16 per diluted common share for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to net income of $0.8 million or $0.06 per basic and diluted common share during the same period in 2023.

Conference Call and Webcast

A pre-recorded conference call and webcast with Julie Smolyansky discussing these results with additional comments and details is available through the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at https://lifewaykefir.com/webinars-reports/ and will also be available for replay.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces a variety of cheeses and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland and France. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewayfoods.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release) contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, future operating and financial performance, product development, market position, business strategy and objectives. These statements use words, and variations of words, such as "continue," "build," "future," "increase," "drive," "believe," "look," "ahead," "confident," "deliver," "outlook," "expect," and "predict." Other examples of forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, (i) statements of Company plans and objectives, including the introduction of new products, or estimates or predictions of actions by customers or suppliers, (ii) statements of future economic performance, and (III) statements of assumptions underlying other statements and statements about Lifeway or its business. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to uncertainty. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from Lifeway's expectations and projections. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include: price competition; the decisions of customers or consumers; the actions of competitors; changes in the pricing of commodities; the effects of government regulation; possible delays in the introduction of new products; and customer acceptance of products and services. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors can be found in Lifeway's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies of these filings are available online at https://www.sec.gov, http://lifewaykefir.com/investor-relations/, or on request from Lifeway. Information in this release is as of the dates and time periods indicated herein, and Lifeway does not undertake to update any of the information contained in these materials, except as required by law. Accordingly, YOU SHOULD NOT RELY ON THE ACCURACY OF ANY OF THE STATEMENTS OR OTHER INFORMATION CONTAINED IN ANY ARCHIVED PRESS RELEASE.

LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, 2024 and 2023 (In thousands)





March 31, 2024



December 31,





(Unaudited)



2023

Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 12,025



$ 13,198

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses and discounts & allowances of $1,640 and $1,270 at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 respectively





15,064





13,875

Inventories, net



8,130





9,104

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,988





2,019

Refundable income taxes



378





–

Total current assets



37,585





38,196



















Property, plant and equipment, net



24,627





22,764

Operating lease right-of-use asset



172





192

Goodwill



11,704





11,704

Intangible assets, net



6,763





6,898

Other assets



1,900





1,900

Total assets

$ 82,751



$ 81,654



















Current liabilities















Current portion of note payable

$ 1,250



$ 1,250

Accounts payable



10,024





9,976

Accrued expenses



3,604





4,916

Accrued income taxes



–





474

Total current liabilities



14,878





16,616

Note payable



1,235





1,483

Operating lease liabilities



102





118

Deferred income taxes, net



3,001





3,001

Total liabilities



19,216





21,218



















Commitments and contingencies (Note 9)

































Stockholders' equity















Preferred stock, no par value; 2,500 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023



–





–

Common stock, no par value; 40,000 shares authorized; 17,274 shares issued; 14,691 outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023



6,509





6,509

Paid-in capital



5,498





4,825

Treasury stock, at cost



(16,695)





(16,695)

Retained earnings



68,223





65,797

Total stockholders' equity



63,535





60,436



















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 82,751



$ 81,654



LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (In thousands, except per share data)





2024



2023















Net Sales

$ 44,634



$ 37,904



















Cost of goods sold



32,438





29,030

Depreciation expense



661





648

Total cost of goods sold



33,099





29,678



















Gross profit



11,535





8,226



















Selling expense



3,700





3,519

General and administrative expense



4,136





3,135

Amortization expense



135





135

Total operating expenses



7,971





6,789



















Income from operations



3,564





1,437



















Other income (expense):















Interest expense



(51)





(104)

Other income (expense), net



(5)





5

Total other income (expense)



(56)





(99)



















Income before provision for income taxes



3,508





1,338



















Provision for income taxes



1,082





508



















Net income

$ 2,426



$ 830



















Net earnings per common share:















Basic

$ 0.17



$ 0.06

Diluted

$ 0.16



$ 0.06



















Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic



14,691





14,645

Diluted



15,222





15,030



LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Three months ended March 31,





2024



2023

Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income

$ 2,426



$ 830

Adjustments to reconcile net income to operating cash flow:















Depreciation and amortization



796





783

Stock-based compensation



673





343

Non-cash interest expense



2





2

(Increase) decrease in operating assets:















Accounts receivable



(1,189)





(572)

Inventories



974





339

Refundable income taxes



(378)





44

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



31





377

Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities:















Accounts payable



(6)





1,046

Accrued expenses



(1,309)





(581)

Accrued income taxes



(474)





416

Net cash provided by operating activities



1,546





3,027



















Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchases of property and equipment



(2,469)





(1,762)

Net cash used in investing activities



(2,469)





(1,762)



















Cash flows from financing activities:















Repayment of note payable



(250)





(500)

Net cash used in financing activities



(250)





(500)



















Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents



(1,173)





765



















Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period



13,198





4,444



















Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$ 12,025



$ 5,209



















Supplemental cash flow information:















Cash paid for income taxes, net of (refunds)

$ 1,934



$ 47

Cash paid for interest

$ 50



$ 130



















Non-cash investing activities















Accrued purchase of property and equipment

$ 192



$ 122

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations

$ –



$ 19



SOURCE Lifeway Foods, Inc.