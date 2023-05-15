Lifeway Foods® Announces Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Net sales increase 11.2% year-over-year to $37.9 million; up 29.0% compared to 2021

Delivers 14th straight quarter of year-over-year net sales growth

MORTON GROVE, Ill., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) ("Lifeway" or "the Company"), a leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products to support the microbiome, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

"Following our record fiscal year 2022, I am very pleased to announce our momentum continued into the first quarter of 2023 with our 14th consecutive quarter of strong year-over-year topline expansion," commented Julie Smolyansky, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lifeway Foods. "The net sales growth of 11.2% reflects meaningfully positive volumes accompanied by increased pricing, which illustrates our expanded reach and the loyalty of our consumers who are searching for premium, better-for-you offerings. Further, our gross profit margin increased 530 basis points year-over-year, an important metric that highlights our incredible focus and fiscal discipline. I believe Lifeway is poised to capitalize as macro trends encourage consumers to look for high quality products at an exceptional value, and in the first quarter of 2023, this market trend has been confirmed by the accelerating unit velocities of our core kefir line. We made marketing investments in both retail and branding initiatives in the first quarter that showed positive results and we will continue to build upon those successes in 2023. This year, we will further explore options for productivity and profitability optimizations through advanced promotions software and AI-powered marketing and operations tools. These emergent technologies will support the progress toward our goal of increasing access to Lifeway's best-in-class offerings and growing shareholder value as we reach more consumers through distribution and marketing efforts."

First Quarter 2023 Results

Net sales were $37.9 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, an increase of $3.8 million or 11.2% from the same period of 2022. The net sales increase was primarily driven by higher volumes of our branded drinkable kefir and the impact of price increases implemented during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 21.7% for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to 16.4% in the same period of 2022. The 530 basis point increase versus the prior year was primarily due to the impact of price increases implemented during the fourth quarter of 2022 and higher volumes of our branded product, and to a lesser extent the favorable impact of milk pricing and favorable transportation costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales were 17.5% for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to 19.1% in the same period of 2022.

The Company reported net income of $0.8 million or $0.06 per basic and diluted common share for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to net loss of $(0.9) million or $(0.06) per basic and diluted common share during the same period in 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast

A pre-recorded conference call and webcast with Julie Smolyansky discussing these results with additional comments and details is available through the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at https://lifewaykefir.com/webinars-reports/ and will also be available for replay.

LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, 2023 and 2022 (In thousands)





March 31,

2023



December 31,





Unaudited



2022

Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 5,209



$ 4,444

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts and discounts & allowances

of $1,750 and $1,820 at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 respectively



11,985





11,414

Inventories, net



9,292





9,631

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,068





1,445

Refundable income taxes



–





44

Total current assets



27,554





26,978



















Property, plant and equipment, net



22,140





20,905

Operating lease right-of-use asset



154





174

Goodwill



11,704





11,704

Intangible assets, net



7,303





7,438

Other assets



1,800





1,800

Total assets

$ 70,655



$ 68,999



















Current liabilities















Current portion of note payable

$ 1,000



$ 1,250

Accounts payable



9,146





7,979

Accrued expenses



3,228





3,813

Accrued income taxes



416





–

Total current liabilities



13,790





13,042

Line of credit



2,777





2,777

Note payable



2,228





2,477

Operating lease liabilities



88





104

Deferred income taxes, net



3,029





3,029

Total liabilities



21,912





21,429



















Commitments and contingencies (Note 9)



–





–



















Stockholders' equity















Preferred stock, no par value; 2,500 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding at

March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022



–





–

Common stock, no par value; 40,000 shares authorized; 17,274 shares issued; 14,645

outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022



6,509





6,509

Paid-in capital



3,967





3,624

Treasury stock, at cost



(16,993)





(16,993)

Retained earnings



55,260





54,430

Total stockholders' equity



48,743





47,570



















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 70,655



$ 68,999



LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (In thousands, except per share data)





2023



2022















Net Sales

$ 37,904



$ 34,099



















Cost of goods sold



29,030





27,863

Depreciation expense



648





656

Total cost of goods sold



29,678





28,519



















Gross profit



8,226





5,580



















Selling expense



3,519





3,202

General and administrative expense



3,135





3,292

Amortization expense



135





135

Total operating expenses



6,789





6,629



















Income (loss) from operations



1,437





(1,049)



















Other (expense) income:















Interest expense



(104)





(42)

Other (expense) income, net



5





(1)

Total other (expense) income



(99)





(43)



















Income (loss) before provision for income taxes



1,338





(1,092)



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes



508





(197)



















Net income (loss)

$ 830



$ (895)



















Earnings (loss) per common share:















Basic

$ 0.06



$ (0.06)

Diluted

$ 0.06



$ (0.06)



















Weighted average common shares:















Basic



14,645





15,435

Diluted



15,030





15,435



LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (In thousands)





Three months ended March 31,





2023



2022

Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income (loss)

$ 830



$ (895)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to operating cash flow:















Depreciation and amortization



783





791

Non-cash interest expense



2





2

Deferred revenue



–





(8)

Stock-based compensation



343





315

(Increase) decrease in operating assets:















Accounts receivable



(572)





(1,458)

Inventories



339





(364)

Refundable income taxes



44





(159)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



377





188

Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities:















Accounts payable



1,046





2,109

Accrued expenses



(581)





(643)

Accrued income taxes



416





(526)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



3,027





(648)



















Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchases of property and equipment



(1,762)





(348)

Net cash used in investing activities



(1,762)





(348)



















Cash flows from financing activities:















Repayment of note payable



(500)





(250)

Net cash used in financing activities



(500)





(250)



















Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



765





(1,246)



















Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period



4,444





9,233



















Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$ 5,209



$ 7,987



















Supplemental cash flow information:















Cash paid for income taxes, net

$ 47



$ 95

Cash paid for interest

$ 130



$ 40



















Non-cash investing activities















Accrued purchase of property and equipment

$ 122



$ 17

Increase in right-of-use assets and operating lease obligations

$ 19



$ 36



SOURCE Lifeway Foods, Inc.