Lifeway® Foods Celebrates 40 Years and National Kefir Day with Coast-to-Coast Events and Lifeway Kefir Shop Pop-Up in SoHo

An immersive pop-up experience invites guests to discover the delicious possibilities of Lifeway Kefir through custom smoothies, exclusive merchandise and special surprises

An exclusive first look at The Lifeway Kefir Shop will feature soccer star Rose Lavelle, music by AMRIT, plus a live performance by Cannons

MORTON GROVE, Ill., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) ("Lifeway" or "the Company"), the leading U.S. supplier of kefir and a pioneer in fermented probiotic foods, today announced a series of nationwide events and the opening of The Lifeway Kefir Shop, an immersive pop-up experience in SoHo, New York City, in celebration of the Company's 40th anniversary and National Kefir Day.

National Kefir Day, June 18th, 2026

In addition to enjoying refreshing and expertly curated Lifeway Kefir creations, visitors can sample Lifeway Farmer Cheese, customize smoothie cups with personalized straw toppers, and take home exclusive branded merchandise and other memorable surprises.

For more than 2,000 years, kefir has been celebrated for its nutrient-rich profile and health-supporting benefits. As consumer interest in functional foods continues to grow, Lifeway Foods is shining a spotlight on this time-honored superfood through an immersive experience that introduces both longtime fans and new consumers to the many ways kefir can be enjoyed.

"National Kefir Day is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the incredible history of kefir while thanking the consumers who have made Lifeway a part of their wellness journey for the past 40 years," said Julie Smolyansky, President and CEO of Lifeway Foods. "The Lifeway Kefir Shop is designed to introduce new audiences to Lifeway Kefir and Lifeway Farmer Cheese while giving longtime fans a fun new way to experience and enjoy the products they love."

The Lifeway Kefir Shop is designed to bring consumers closer to the brand through an interactive experience centered on kefir's versatility, taste and functional appeal. From curated kefir creations to product sampling and shareable moments, the pop-up showcases how Lifeway Kefir and Lifeway Farmer Cheese can fit into everyday wellness routines while celebrating four decades of leadership in cultured dairy.

Each Lifeway Kefir Shop pop-up is tailored to its location and the cultural moment surrounding it. In SoHo, the menu will feature smoothies and small bites inspired by the city's celebratory energy, including an Orange & Blue swirl smoothie nodding to New York's basketball excitement and soccer-themed sips that capture the global spirit of this summer's tournament.

To kick off the celebration, Lifeway will host a VIP, invite-only sneak preview of The Lifeway Kefir Shop on June 18, offering guests an exclusive first look at the pop-up experience with soccer star Rose Lavelle as the celebrity smoothie bartender, music by AMRIT and a live performance by Cannons. Opening to the public on June 19 in celebration of National Kefir Day, The Lifeway Kefir Shop pop-up in SoHo will welcome visitors to experience the brand, explore kefir-inspired creations, and join in commemorating four decades of Lifeway's leadership in the kefir category.

Beyond the Lifeway Kefir Shop in New York City, Lifeway will bring the celebration to consumers across the country with National Kefir Day events and sampling activations in major markets including Chicago, Miami and Los Angeles. From public giveaways and wellness-focused pop-ups to beachside fitness events and citywide sampling, the nationwide celebration is designed to introduce more consumers to Lifeway's probiotic-rich kefir and farmer cheese while marking 40 years of Lifeway's leadership in cultured dairy.

New York City, NY

June 18: Lifeway Kefir Shop Pop-Up Sneak Preview

SoHo, 21 Greene Street

3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

An invite-only sneak preview experience with celebrity smoothie bartender Rose Lavelle, music by AMRIT, plus a performance by Cannons.

June 19: Lifeway Kefir Shop Pop-Up

SoHo, 21 Greene Street

11:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Free and open to the public. Guests can enjoy a complimentary custom Lifeway swirled smoothie, relax in the Kefir Shop Cafe, personalize their own gear, and leave with a tote bag filled with Lifeway Kefir products and exclusive items. The experience brings together a smoothie bar, cafe, club and neighborhood gathering for all things Lifeway Kefir and Lifeway Farmer Cheese, complete with a live NYC DJ, interactive photo moments and special appearances.

Miami, FL

June 18: Lifeway Kefir Sampling Around Miami

Vibrant locations throughout Miami

Catch Lifeway around the city with complimentary kefir samples, fun prizes and giveaways in celebration of National Kefir Day.

Chicago, IL

June 18: National Kefir Day Celebration

Pioneer Court

11:00 AM to 6:00 PM

A public National Kefir Day celebration featuring Lifeway Kefir sampling, prizes and giveaways.

June 19: Lifeway Takeover at Rise Pilates

Oak Street Beach

6:00 AM to 8:00 AM

Lifeway will continue the National Kefir Day celebration with a Rise Pilates takeover, kefir sampling, prizes and giveaways.

Los Angeles, CA

June 18: National Kefir Day Celebration

Entrance of the Santa Monica Pier

11:00 AM to 6:00 PM

A public National Kefir Day celebration featuring Lifeway Kefir sampling, prizes and giveaways.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of America's Growth Leaders by TIME, as Dairy Foods' Processor of the Year 2025, one of Forbes' Best Small Companies and named to Inc.'s 2025 Best in Business list in the Best Challenger Brands category, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the Company also produces a variety of cheeses and a ProBugs® line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, United Arab Emirates, Central America and the Caribbean. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewayfoods.com.

Contact:

Derek Miller

Vice President of Communications, Lifeway Foods

Email: [email protected]

General inquiries:

Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Phone: 847-967-1010

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Lifeway Foods, Inc.