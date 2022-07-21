Lifeway Foods, Inc. Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2021

Annual net sales increase 16.7% year-over-year to $119.1 million; up 27.1% compared to 2019

Delivers 9th straight quarter of year-over-year net sales growth

MORTON GROVE, Ill., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) ("Lifeway" or "the Company"), the leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products to support the microbiome, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

"I am excited to report yet another consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth for Lifeway and a very strong year for the brand as a whole, illustrated by our 16.7% net sales growth when compared to full year 2020," commented Julie Smolyansky, Lifeway's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our customer acquisition strategy paid dividends in 2021. Throughout the year, we increased investments in our marketing and advertising programs, focusing both on new customers as well as our existing base, which has contributed to elevated brand engagement and improved brand performance. We are also encouraged by the growing consumer focus on gut-health and protein, which continues to expand our addressable market and should provide us continued positive momentum. We plan to further execute on our customer acquisition strategy and capitalize on the heightened interest in our better-for-you sector."

Smolyansky added, "I would also like to highlight a few other wins for Lifeway in 2021. First, the acquisition of GlenOaks Farms. The integration of this great drinkable yogurt brand into our portfolio has been seamless so far, and we are very happy with its performance amongst its base of Western U.S. retailers, strategically complementing our eastern focused Fresh Made brand. Moving forward, we plan to expand upon the GlenOaks distribution. Our Lifeway Kefir product remains the true core of our business, and we are seeing a growth in velocity at some of our top retailers, which should drive continued growth of the product throughout the current year and beyond."

Full Year 2021 Results

Net sales were $119.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, an increase of $17.0 million or 16.7% from the prior year. The net sales increase was primarily driven by higher volumes of our branded drinkable kefir, and to a lesser extent the favorable impacts from the completed acquisition of GlenOaks Farms in the third quarter.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 24.1% for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Selling expenses increased $0.9 million to $11.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 from $10.2 million in the prior year. The increase was primarily due to increased investment in advertising and marketing programs.

General and administrative expenses decreased to $11.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 from $11.7 million during the same period in 2020.

The Company reported net income of $3.3 million or $0.21 per basic and diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to net income of $3.2 million or $0.21 per basic and diluted common share during the same period in 2020.

Delayed Reporting of Financial Results and Filing of 10-K

As previously announced, the Company experienced delays in reporting its financial results and filing its 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. The delay is due to the identification of an error in accounting for income taxes of a prior year acquisition, resulting in a $1.18 million increase in goodwill and deferred income tax liability. The Company has evaluated the effect of this error on its current and prior period filings. As a result, the Company has restated its financial statement for the year ended December 31, 2020, and each of the quarters of fiscal years 2020 and 2021 in its Form 10K filed this morning.

Conference Call and Webcast

A pre-recorded conference call and webcast with Julie Smolyansky discussing these results with additional comments and details is available through the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at https://lifewaykefir.com/webinars-reports/ and will also be available for replay.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces cheese, probiotic oat milk, and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland, France and the United Kingdom. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewayfoods.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release) contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, future operating and financial performance, product development, market position, business strategy and objectives. These statements use words, and variations of words, such as "continue," "build," "future," "increase," "drive," "believe," "look," "ahead," "confident," "deliver," "outlook," "expect," and "predict." Other examples of forward looking statements may include, but are not limited to, (i) statements of Company plans and objectives, including the introduction of new products, or estimates or predictions of actions by customers or suppliers, (ii) statements of future economic performance, and (III) statements of assumptions underlying other statements and statements about Lifeway or its business. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to uncertainty. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from Lifeway's expectations and projections. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include: price competition; the decisions of customers or consumers; the actions of competitors; changes in the pricing of commodities; the effects of government regulation; possible delays in the introduction of new products; and customer acceptance of products and services. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors can be found in Lifeway's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies of these filings are available online at https://www.sec.gov, http://lifewaykefir.com/investor-relations/, or on request from Lifeway. Information in this release is as of the dates and time periods indicated herein, and Lifeway does not undertake to update any of the information contained in these materials, except as required by law. Accordingly, YOU SHOULD NOT RELY ON THE ACCURACY OF ANY OF THE STATEMENTS OR OTHER INFORMATION CONTAINED IN ANY ARCHIVED PRESS RELEASE.

Contact:

Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Phone: 847-967-1010

Email: [email protected]



LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2021 and 2020 (In thousands)

















December 31,





2021



2020 (As Restated)

Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 9,233



$ 7,926

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts and discounts & allowances of $1,170 and $1,350 at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively



9,930





8,002

Inventories, net



8,285





6,930

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,254





1,163

Refundable income taxes



344





31

Total current assets



29,046





24,052



















Property, plant and equipment, net



20,130





21,048

Operating lease right-of use asset



216





345



















Intangible assets















Goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles



15,404





14,004

Other intangible assets, net



4,278





–

Total intangible assets



19,682





14,004



















Other Assets



1,800





1,800

Total assets

$ 70,874



$ 61,249



















Current liabilities















Current portion of note payable

$ 1,000



$ –

Accounts payable



6,614





5,592

Accrued expenses



3,724





2,196

Accrued income taxes



725





653

Total current liabilities



12,063





8,441

Line of credit



2,777





2,768

Note Payable



3,470





–

Operating lease liabilities



85





165

Deferred income taxes, net



3,201





2,944

Other long-term liabilities



147





77

Total liabilities



21,743





14,395



















Commitments and contingencies

































Stockholders' equity















Preferred stock, no par value; 2,500 shares authorized; none issued



–





–

Common stock, no par value; 40,000 shares authorized; 17,274 shares issued; 15,435 and 15,604 shares outstanding at 2021 and 2020



6,509





6,509

Paid-in capital



2,552





2,600

Treasury stock, at cost



(13,436)





(12,450)

Retained earnings



53,506





50,195

Total stockholders' equity



49,131





46,854



















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 70,874



$ 61,249



LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(In thousands, except per share data)









Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve months Ended December 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020 (As Restated)



























Net sales

$ 30,974



$ 25,585



$ 119,065



$ 102,026



































Cost of goods sold



24,331





18,393





87,604





72,006

Depreciation expense



652





761





2,751





3,087

Total cost of goods sold



24,983





19,154





90,355





75,093



































Gross profit



5,991





6,431





28,710





26,933



































Selling expenses



2,587





2,786





11,097





10,197

General and administrative



2,909





2,980





11,611





11,661

Amortization expense



89





35





122





152

Total operating expenses



5,585





5,801





22,830





22,010



































Income from operations



406





630





5,880





4,923



































Other income (expense):































Interest expense



(44)





(27)





(116)





(118)

Realized gain on investments, net



–





–





2





4

Loss on sale of property and equipment



–





–





(88)





(28)

Other (expense) income



(1)





–





(62)





47

Total other (expense) income



(45)





(27)





(264)





(95)



































Income before provision for income taxes



361





603





5,616





4,828



































Provision for income taxes



454





764





2,305





1,596



































Net income (loss)

$ (93)



$ (161)



$ 3,311



$ 3,232



































Earnings (loss) per common share:































Basic

$ (0.01)



$ 0.02



$ 0.21



$ 0.21

Diluted

$ (0.01)



$ 0.02



$ 0.21



$ 0.21



































Weighted average common shares:































Basic



15,435





15,604





15,537





15,597

Diluted



15,686





15,797





15,773





15,766



LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (In thousands)

















2021



2020 (As Restated)















Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income

$ 3,311



$ 3,232

Adjustments to reconcile net income to operating cash flow:















Depreciation and amortization



2,873





3,239

Non-cash interest expense



11





23

Non-cash rent expense



1





(37)

Bad debt expense



2





(6)

Deferred Revenue



(30)





(91)

Stock-based compensation



1,144





393

Deferred income taxes



257





841

Loss on sale of property and equipment



88





28

(Increase) decrease in operating assets:















Accounts receivable



(1,931)





(1,304)

Inventories



(1,356)





(538)

Refundable income taxes



(313)





649

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(91)





423

Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities:















Accounts payable



1,022





311

Accrued expenses



504





(1,278)

Operating lease asset amortization/liability



–





–

Accrued income taxes



72





500

Net cash provided by operating activities



5,564





6,385



















Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchases of property and equipment



(1,922)





(1,895)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



–





5

Acquisition, net of cash acquired



(5,220)





–

Net cash used in investing activities



(7,142)





(1,890)



















Cash flows from financing activities:















Purchase of treasury stock



(1,583)





(405)

Payment of deferred financing cost



(32)





–

Proceeds from note payable



5,000





–

Repayment of note payable



(500)





–

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



2,885





(405)



















Net increase in cash and cash equivalents



1,307





4,090

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period



7,926





3,836

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$ 9,233



$ 7,926



















Supplemental cash flow information:















Cash paid for income taxes, net of (refunds)

$ 2,288



$ (426)

Cash paid for interest

$ 102



$ 99

Non-cash investing activities















Increase (decrease) in right-of-use assets and operating lease obligations

$ 45



$ (44)

Business acquisition escrow payable

$ 580



$ –

Non-cash financing activities















Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plans

$ –



$ 522



SOURCE Lifeway Foods, Inc.