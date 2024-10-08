Lifeway Foods® Introduces 10 New, Hot and On-Trend Organic Kefir Flavor Fusions to its Single Serve Lineup

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY), a leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products that support the microbiome, announced today the release of 10 new innovative flavors to its on-the-go 8-ounce line of organic kefir. Lifeway is known for creating trends and recognizing consumers' evolving tastes and needs, and these new flavor combinations represent a fresh offering in the dairy space, inspired by global flavor insights and market research. The entire line is lactose-free, as consumer demand for lactose-free dairy products is predicted to grow rapidly over the next five years1. Many of these flavor combinations have never been seen before in the cultured dairy category. In addition to being lactose-free, the new Flavor Fusions line is loaded with high-quality bioavailable nutrients, like protein, calcium, and 12 live and active probiotic cultures.

The full lineup of exciting and innovative flavors includes:

Pink Dragon Fruit Passionfruit Lychee Hot Honey Guava Jackfruit Coconut Pineapple Pistachio Rose Vanilla Grapefruit Elderflower Wild Blueberry Lavender Taro Ube Latte Matcha Latte

Research shows a rising interest in unique, exotic, and unexpected flavor fusions, emerging preferences for tropical flavors, botanical notes2, "swicy" flavor profiles (pairings of sweet and spicy), and trendy Asian-inspired flavors3. Daymon's research noted that 75% of consumers expressed interest in trying tropical and citrus flavors4 like Dragon fruit, lychee, passion fruit and guava. 53% of Gen Z shoppers say they enjoy hot honey flavors while the more obscure Asian-inspired flavor "ube" was 2024's top flavor trend by DairyReporter. Innova Market insights named floral flavors as its No. 1 trend for this year with 33% of consumers seeking botanical flavors. Mashed named Pistachio flavorings as one of the hottest food trends5 and Salon Magazine called it the "it flavor."6

"These new trendy Flavor Fusions offer something for everyone and bring excitement to the kefir category, which is best known as a leading source for gut health, "better for you," high-quality probiotics and bioavailable nutrients," said Julie Smolyansky, President and CEO of Lifeway Foods. "We're thrilled to bring bold, innovative flavors in an on-the-go format that customers can make part of their busy lives. We drew inspiration from far and wide, from the coffee-house cult classic pink dragonfruit flavor to the hot honey blend that's popular in pizzerias and beyond. These new Lifeway Kefirs in trendy flavor profiles are perfect for convenience stores and college campuses as well as mass market grocery and club channels looking to stay ahead of trends exploding in hospitality and on social media."

Consumers are moving beyond the basics after years where necessities were the focus and are now craving variety and adventure. Whether through travel or the diverse flavors lining grocery aisles, they're seeking accessible, fresh and exciting culinary experiences they can share on TikTok and Instagram and Lifeway is thrilled to meet this demand, introducing innovative kefir flavors that bring the world's tastes together with "better for all of me, mind and body" kefir beverages.

The new Flavor Fusion line is shipping and on shelves nationwide at select independent and specialty stores. Attendees got a sneak peek of the new flavors at FNCE® that took place in Minneapolis, MN from October 5-8, 2024.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces a variety of cheeses and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland, South Africa and France. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewayfoods.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release) contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, future operating and financial performance, product development, market position, business strategy and objectives. These statements use words, and variations of words, such as "continue," "build," "future," "increase," "drive," "believe," "look," "ahead," "confident," "deliver," "outlook," "expect," and "predict." Other examples of forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, (i) statements of Company plans and objectives, including the introduction of new products, or estimates or predictions of actions by customers or suppliers, (ii) statements of future economic performance, and (III) statements of assumptions underlying other statements and statements about Lifeway or its business. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to uncertainty. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from Lifeway's expectations and projections. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include: price competition; the decisions of customers or consumers; the actions of competitors; changes in the pricing of commodities; the effects of government regulation; possible delays in the introduction of new products; and customer acceptance of products and services. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors can be found in Lifeway's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies of these filings are available online at https://www.sec.gov, http://lifewaykefir.com/investor-relations/, or on request from Lifeway. Information in this release is as of the dates and time periods indicated herein, and Lifeway does not undertake to update any of the information contained in these materials, except as required by law. Accordingly, YOU SHOULD NOT RELY ON THE ACCURACY OF ANY OF THE STATEMENTS OR OTHER INFORMATION CONTAINED IN ANY ARCHIVED PRESS RELEASE.

