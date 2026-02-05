Lifeway Foods® Kicks Off Big Game Weekend with Social-First Kefir Campaign Featuring Colston Loveland and D'Andre Swift

Company prepares for a weekend of Big Game activity, culminating in an in-person event supporting student nutrition initiatives nationwide

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) ("Lifeway" or "the Company"), the leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic foods, today announced it plans to premiere a new video on its social media channels starring Chicago superstars Colston Loveland and D'Andre Swift to kick off the weekend of the Big Game.

The Lifeway spot, designed to highlight the brand's market-leading, protein-forward and probiotic-packed drinkable kefir, will debut across Lifeway's Instagram, TikTok, and other digital platforms on Friday, February 6, bringing fresh energy and a new voice to one of the year's biggest cultural occasions.

In addition to the digital premiere, Lifeway Foods supports GENYOUth's End Student Hunger initiative through participation in the Taste of the NFL on Saturday, February 7th, an annual culinary experience benefiting national nonprofit GENYOUth. The event brings together world-class chefs, football greats, and purpose-driven partners to raise awareness and funds for programs aimed at combating student hunger and strengthening nutrition nationwide.

"Game day is about coming together, celebrating and enjoying the foods and traditions that make the moment special," said Julie Smolyansky, President and CEO of Lifeway Foods. "We're excited to share our new commercial and meet audiences where they are: on social media. The goal is to give an extra treat to the fans who are looking forward to the weekend, plus a little something special for our Chicago family."

Smolyansky continued, "Beyond the online entertainment, we're excited to serve Lifeway Coast-to-Coast Whipped Kefir & Farmer Cheese Smoked Fish Dip with Honey Butter Grilled Sourdough Squares at this year's festivities. In The Kefir Cookbook, I explored the ways kefir and farmer cheese can bring flavor, creativity and nourishment to the table for special moments. Drawing inspiration from that theme, I created this recipe with seafood ingredients to honor the teams taking the field this weekend, along with sourdough as a tribute to the host city and honey as a nod to Lifeway's hometown team. It's a meaningful way to celebrate the moment while supporting an event that aligns with our commitment to community impact and helping expand access to proper nutrition for students across the country."

Lifeway's social premiere and support of GENYOUth's mission to end student hunger reflect the brand's continued investment in culturally relevant storytelling, creator engagement and community-focused experiences that connect with health-conscious consumers.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of America's Growth Leaders by TIME, as Dairy Foods' Processor of the Year 2025, one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, and named to Inc.'s 2025 Best in Business list in the Best Challenger Brands category, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the Company also produces a variety of cheeses and a ProBugs® line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, and France. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewayfoods.com.

Media:

Derek Miller

Vice President of Communications, Lifeway Foods

Email: [email protected]

Perceptual Advisors

Dan Tarman

Email: [email protected]

General inquiries:

Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Phone: 847-967-1010

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Lifeway Foods, Inc.