MORTON GROVE, Ill., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY), a leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products to support the microbiome, announced today that their Organic Strawnana ProBugs Whole Milk Kefir was named as a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2024 Parenting Awards. The full list of winners is available online at goodhousekeeping.com/parenting2024. Select winners can be found in the upcoming September/October 2024 print issue of Good Housekeeping.

Specially formulated to appeal to young kids' taste buds and sense of fun, Lifeway ProBugs are delicious, nutritious and bioavailable drinks that are great for on-the-go snacking. ProBugs have been a key innovation in the Kids Food and Beverage Market, which Research and Markets projects will grow at a CAGR of 6.4% to reach $93.66 billion by the year 2032. Now a beloved mainstay for families, Lifeway disrupted the U.S. children's food segment with the release of ProBugs in 2006, which were the first item to market with a no-spill, BPA-free pouch made with organic whole milk kefir, providing the calcium, vitamin D and protein to nourish growing kids. Lifeway ProBugs are also packed with 12 strains of live and active probiotics to help support the microbiome and set kids up for a lifetime of health and vitality. Plus, they're lactose intolerance-friendly, GMO-free, gluten-free and USDA-certified organic. In addition to Strawnana, Lifeway ProBugs are also available in the kid-friendly flavors Goo-Berry Pie and Creamy Orange.

Lifeway Foods® Organic Strawnana ProBugs Whole Milk Kefir Selected as a Good Housekeeping 2024 Parenting Award Winner

Lifeway ProBugs Whole Milk Kefir is available at grocers nationwide. Locate it in a store near you by visiting: https://lifewaykefir.com/where-to-buy/.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces a variety of cheeses and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland and France. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewayfoods.com.

