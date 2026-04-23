Lifeway Foods Partners with Erewhon to Launch Tropical Lifeway Smoothie, Made with Organic Lifeway Kefir

MORTON GROVE, Ill., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY)("Lifeway" or the "Company"), a leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products, announced today its partnership with LA-based organic grocer and cafe, Erewhon Market, to create the Tropical Lifeway Smoothie featuring Organic Lifeway Kefir.

The Tropical Lifeway Smoothie at Erewhon

The Tropical Lifeway Smoothie combines Lifeway Organic Kefir, orange juice, lemon juice, coconut cream, pineapple, mango, mint, and spirulina for a gut-friendly, nutrient-rich drink. Its vibrant, citrus-forward flavor offers the ultimate summer refreshment, reminiscent of a creamy frozen lemonade, while delivering the added benefits of probiotics and protein.

"We're delighted to deepen our partnership with Erewhon through the launch of the Tropical Lifeway Smoothie, an elevated expression of nourishment and indulgence," said Julie Smolyansky, President and CEO of Lifeway Foods. "Crafted with our Lifeway Organic Kefir and layered with luminous citrus, ripe tropical fruits, silky coconut cream and vibrant spirulina, this tart and tangy smoothie delivers a refined, sensorial experience while supporting gut health from within. It's a beautiful balance of sophistication and function, bringing together exquisite flavor, thoughtful formulation, and the highest-quality ingredients in every sip."

Lifeway Organic Kefir is packed with protein, vitamin D, calcium and 12 live and active probiotic cultures to help support a healthy immune system and microbiome. It is lactose intolerance-friendly, naturally gluten-free and made with organic, non-GMO ingredients.

The Tropical Lifeway Smoothie is available at all Erewhon locations now through the end of June.

For more information about Lifeway or its products, visit lifewayfoods.com.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of America's Growth Leaders by TIME, as Dairy Foods' Processor of the Year 2025, one of Forbes' Best Small Companies and named to Inc.'s 2025 Best in Business list in the Best Challenger Brands category, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the Company also produces a variety of cheeses and a ProBugs® line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, and France. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewayfoods.com.

Contacts:

Derek Miller

Vice President of Communications, Lifeway Foods

Email: [email protected]

Perceptual Advisors

Dan Tarman

Email: [email protected]

General inquiries:

Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Phone: 847-967-1010

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Lifeway Foods, Inc.