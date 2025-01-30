LIFEWAY FOODS TO RING CLOSING BELL AT NASDAQ AND CELEBRATE ACHIEVEMENT OF KEY MILESTONES

Event coincides with recently announced projections for record Q4 2024 and Full Year 2024 net sales

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY), the leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products, will ring the closing bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York City on Monday, February 3, 2025. The company previously announced unaudited preliminary fourth quarter net sales between $45.1 million to $46.6 million and full year 2024 preliminary unaudited net sales projected to range between $185.0 million and $186.5 million compared to $160.1 million in 2023. These results as well as business and philanthropic milestones underscore the company's strong business execution and continued contributions to health, community and innovation.

Julie Smolyansky, President and CEO of Lifeway Foods

"We are honored to ring the Nasdaq closing bell as we mark the continued growth of our business and strength of the Lifeway brand," said Lifeway President and CEO Julie Smolyansky. "We project that when we report our fully audited results for the fourth quarter of 2024, it will mark the twenty-first consecutive fiscal quarter of year-over-year topline growth and a record year for Lifeway."

"Congratulations to Illinois' own Lifeway Foods on closing today's Nasdaq stock market," said Governor JB Pritzker. "I'm thankful for their ongoing impact throughout the State of Illinois—bringing jobs, investments, and success to our thriving business community. I look forward to seeing their continued growth in the nutrition industry."

Lifeway has built its business over nearly four decades by producing healthy products that are highly popular with consumers, while also serving the communities in which its customers and business partners live. In light of the recent devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, Lifeway has also taken action to support those affected by the crisis. The company has mobilized resources to provide essential nourishment to first responders and families in need, contributed to several fundraisers including Bethenny Frankel's BStrong, Chicago Chefs Cook for LA in partnership with over 70 top Chicago restaurants and chefs, Erewhon +Cares and more, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to communities in times of crisis.

"We are grateful for the support of our customers, board, partners and employees who have made this journey possible," Smolyansky added. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Lifeway team, as well as the loyalty of its consumers. The growth reflects not only Lifeway's commitment to delivering high-quality, nutritious products but also our ability to adapt and thrive in a competitive market. As we celebrate these milestones, we remain focused on our mission to inspire healthier lifestyles through our products and our community initiatives."

