Lifeway Foods® to Showcase New Products and Host Activations at Natural Products Expo West 2024

MORTON GROVE, Ill., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY), a leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products that support the microbiome, will show off some of its best-selling favorites, including Farmer Cheese and a variety of the recently introduced Organic Grassfed Kefir flavors at Natural Products Expo West 2024, which will take place from March 13th-16th at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA.

Lifeway KefirPLUS Mixed Berry

The brand will be kicking off Natural Products Expo West with a full slate of activities, starting with their annual sponsorship of morning yoga on Wednesday the 13th and an invite-only brunch hosted with Cravings by Chrissy Teigen on Thursday the 14th. The brunch will include a panel with Teigen and Lifeway CEO Julie Smolyansky and showcase how Lifeway Kefir and Farmer Cheese can be paired with Cravings at-home baking mixes to create culinary masterpieces. Lifeway fans in Los Angeles should also be on the lookout for a new Grassfed Kefir billboard coming to the Sunset Strip.

Long before gut health was in the spotlight as a major factor in overall wellness, Lifeway was at the forefront of bringing nutritious, probiotic-packed foods to grocery shelves in the United States. The brand's traditional Eastern European kefir recipe has modernized into products attendees will be able to sample at the show like ProBugs Kefir for kids, Grassfed Kefir, the new Guava flavor and Lifeway's latest product innovation, KefirPLUS, a potent probiotic shot with added probiotics and features. Attendees will also be treated to Lifeway Farmer Cheese in creative recipes like protein cookie dough, caprese salad and other delicious combinations.

"While some food trends come and go, consumer interest in nutritious, high-quality foods remains paramount," said Julie Smolyansky, CEO of Lifeway Foods. "At Lifeway, we created the kefir category in 1986, and I'm proud to carry on our mission to bring affordable, healthy products into every kitchen in America. We started in a basement in Skokie, Illinois, but Lifeway's unique recipe has resonated with people all over the world to create demand that keeps propelling us forward. I'm excited for another year at Natural Products Expo West to connect with food enthusiasts and retailers and share our microbiome-supporting probiotic products with attendees throughout the show."

To better connect with the brand, sample Lifeway's best-selling products, and discover the many health benefits of probiotics, Lifeway invites all attendees to stop by the following activations:

Lifeway Foods Main Booth

Booth #753 from March 13 th -16 th



Booth #753 from Early Morning Yoga – Kick-off Event

Grand Plaza on Wednesday, March 13 th from 7:30 - 9:00am



Grand Plaza on Outside Sampling Station

Grab-and-go favorites from Lifeway each morning at the main Expo entrance



Grab-and-go favorites from Lifeway Lifeway Fresh Ideas Booth

Organic Lifeway products at the farmers' market style event from 11:00am - 4:00pm , Wednesday, March 13 th in the Anaheim Marriott East Lot



Organic Lifeway The Kefir Cookbook: An Ancient Healing Superfood for Modern Life, Recipes from My Family Table and Around the World book signing with Lifeway Foods CEO, Julie Smolyansky

Booth #753 on Thursday, March 14 th from 2:00 – 4:00pm .

For more information about Lifeway and its products, visit lifewayfoods.com.

Media:

Derek Miller

Vice President of Communications, Lifeway Foods

Email: [email protected]

General inquiries:

Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Phone: 847-967-1010

Email: [email protected]

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces a variety of cheeses and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland and France. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewayfoods.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

SOURCE Lifeway Foods, Inc.