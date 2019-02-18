Lifeworks Announces Recall Release of Armor All Heated Seat Cushion and Blanket

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeworks Technology Group, LLC has identified that some of its 12V heated seat cushions, USB powered heated seat cushions and 12V heated blankets pose a fire or burn risk. Lifeworks has decided to conduct a voluntary recall of the products listed below.

For your safety, please immediately stop using these products and return them for a full refund.

These products were sold under the Armor All brand name and are operated by plugging the cushion or blanket into a vehicle's 12V cigarette lighter socket.

Lifeworks will provide consumers with a full refund of the price of the product(s) purchased. At your earliest convenience, please return the product to your nearest Meijer store for a full refund.

Armor All 12V Heated Seat and Backrest Cushion (Black) - AA-MJ-HE102B UPC - 812350153653 Armor All 2 in 1 Heated Gel/Memory Foam Cushion (Black) - AA-MJ-HE106B UPC - 812350153660 Armor All 12V Heated Blanket (Black/White Buffalo Plaid) – AA-MJ-HE100BW UPC - 812350141131

What Should You Do?

Please stop using the product and return it to Meijer for a full refund.

What to do if you have questions?

If you have any questions about this notice, please contact Lifeworks directly at (844) 582-6840 or info@golifeworks.com.

If you are still having difficulty receiving a refund, you may contact the Administrator, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 1200 New Jersey Avenue, S.E. Washington D.C. 20590 or call the toll-free hotline at 1-800-424-9153 or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience. Lifeworks is committed to your safety and satisfaction.

Media Contact:

Phone: 844-582-6840

Email: aacustomerservice@golifeworks.com

Related Files

Lifeworks Press Release Newswire.docx

SOURCE Lifeworks Technology Group, LLC