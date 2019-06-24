LifeWorks® by Morneau Shepell wins three Digital Health Awards

The Health Information Resource Centre (HIRC) awards recognize the world's best digital health resource providers

CHICAGO, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - The Health Information Resource Centre (HIRC) announced that LifeWorks® by Morneau Shepell won the Gold award for Best Mobile Digital Health Resource at its 21st annual Digital Health Awards. In addition, two of LifeWorks' total well-being campaigns – Dr. Martens: Rebel Soles and Canadian Nuclear Laboratories: Total well-being starts with safety – won Merit awards for Digital Health Media. Both campaigns showcase improvements to total well-being experienced by these organizations and their employees as a result of the well-being features and treatment options available through the LifeWorks desktop portal and mobile app.

"It's an honor for Morneau Shepell to win HIRC's gold award for our LifeWorks total well-being solution, and merit awards for campaigns highlighting the positive impact LifeWorks has on our customers and their people," said Stephen Liptrap, president and chief executive officer. "These wins demonstrate that our investments in the online user experience and our clinical expertise improve lives and businesses worldwide, and that our customers and their employees are getting the best possible support for their total health and well-being."

Up against leading digital health providers, including Blue Cross Blue Shield's MyBlue Member App and Virgin's Pulse app, the LifeWorks well-being platform earned top honors in the Mobile Digital Health Resources category for connecting, shaping, and improving work culture.

"We want to support the health and well-being of 100% of employees worldwide with LifeWorks," said Rita Fridella, president, Lifeworks and executive vice president, Morneau Shepell. "Being named the Best Mobile Digital Health Resource really helps, confirming that our solution is the gold-standard convenient and trusted way to build connections, improve work culture and support people in their well-being journey."

A judging panel of 32 experts in digital health media reviewed entries in 80 categories and selected Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Merit winners. The Digital Health Awards, organized by HIRC, recognizes the world's best online health resources for both consumers and professionals. The HIRC is a 27 year-old national clearinghouse for professionals who work in consumer health markets.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell is the leading provider of technology-enabled HR services that deliver an integrated approach to well-being through our cloud-based platform. Our focus is providing everything our clients need to support the mental, physical, social and financial well-being of their people. By improving lives, we improve business. Our approach spans services in employee and family assistance, health and wellness, recognition, pension and benefits administration, retirement and benefits consulting, actuarial and investment services. Morneau Shepell employs almost 5,000 employees who work with some 24,000 client organizations that use our services in 162 countries. Morneau Shepell is a publicly traded company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: MSI). For more information, visit morneaushepell.com.

LifeWorks by Morneau Shepell is a total well-being solution that combines an evolved employee assistance program with HR communications, perks and savings, rewards and recognition, and a wellness program. For more information, visit lifeworks.com.

