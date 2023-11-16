LifeWorks Community Action to distribute 1500 Thanksgiving baskets to Saratoga County families in need

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeWorks Community Action's Food Programs will be aiding a record-high number of Saratoga County families this Thanksgiving. Residents who have registered for Thanksgiving assistance will be able to pick up their baskets on Saturday, November 18th from 9 am3 pm at the Saratoga County Fairgrounds. Upon request, LifeWorks is also providing free delivery for the first time since the program's inception.

"Food insecurity in our community is real. Demand for Thanksgiving assistance has nearly doubled in 5 years from 800 to more than 1500 families served. Offering delivery this year is a huge step in ensuring that those who live in the outskirts and rural parts of Saratoga County or who are otherwise unable to access transportation will receive the food they need this holiday season," said LifeWorks' Executive Director Krystle Nowhitney Hernandez.

Powered by a dedicated crew of approximately 300 volunteers, LifeWorks Community Action will ensure families in need have a wholesome Thanksgiving meal.

The value of this massive effort is approximately $65,000. LifeWorks is seeking support from the local community. To learn more and to donate to the cause, please visit https://www.lifeworksaction.org/.

Event Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
Location: Saratoga County Fairgrounds, 162 Prospect St, Ballston Spa, NY 12020
Time: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.*
*Media are invited and encouraged to attend. Please proceed to Gate #2 upon arrival.

Special thanks to the hundreds of volunteers as well as the following for their support and dedication to this initiative.

  • Saratoga County Fairgrounds
  • Arnoff Moving & Storage
  • Croyles Quality Contractors (CQC)
  • Goose Island Farm
  • NAPA
  • Quad
  • Skidmore College Thoroughbreds Team Baseball
  • Stewart's Shops
  • Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York
  • The Food Pantries for the Capital District

LifeWorks Community Action is a member of the National Community Action Partnership and the Community Action Network, established under the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964. Over the past 50 years, LifeWorks has built a robust network of programs and resources to address the wide range of challenges faced by low-income families in our community, including hunger, utility costs, childcare, and language barriers. LifeWorks is committed to advocating for opportunities, developing solutions, and mobilizing the community to end poverty, enabling all families to build a bright, stable future in Saratoga County and the Northern Capital Region.

LifeWorks is an equal opportunity employer and provider.

