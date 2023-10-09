LifeWorks Community Action to Host Media Day to Showcase Weatherization Program

News provided by

LifeWorks Community Action

09 Oct, 2023, 17:30 ET

Private Residence in Waterford, NY to be Weatherized in One Day

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeWorks Community Action's Energy Services division will host a live weatherization event on Wednesday, October 11, to demonstrate how a weatherized home reduces energy burdens for families by enhancing energy efficiency. The LifeWorks team and its partners will explain the process as they weatherize a residential home in a single day. Media are invited and encouraged to attend to learn more about this crucial community program.

"October is National Energy Awareness Month. There are numerous older homes, mobile homes, and apartments in Saratoga and Schenectady counties that could benefit from the federally and state-funded home weatherization assistance program offered by LifeWorks. Our goal is to raise awareness of this program and encourage people to apply for assistance," said LifeWorks Executive Director Krystle Nowhitney Hernandez.

Event Date: Wednesday, October 11th
Location: Private Residence, 22 Domenica Drive, Waterford, NY
Time: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The weatherization plan for this home will include:

  1. Dense pack side walls (2x4 framing) - total area to be covered: 1,458 sq. ft.
  2. Porta seal the back and the front door.
  3. Install 2 Combo detectors - one between the kitchen and living room area and one in the basement.
  4. Replace the dryer vent with hard pipe.
  5. Replace 20 existing light bulbs with LEDs.
  6. Air seal all the windows - add an extra 8" fiberglass insulation in the attic (total area to be  covered: 504 sq. ft.)

The average household realizes an annual savings of over $400 through the LifeWorks Energy Services Program. Weatherization is available at no cost to eligible households in Saratoga and Schenectady Counties. For more information, please visit the LifeWorks Energy Services page: https://www.lifeworksaction.org/energy-services.

LifeWorks Community Action is a member of the National Community Action Partnership and the Community Action Network, established under the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964. Over the past 50 years, LifeWorks has built a robust network of programs and resources to address the wide range of challenges faced by low-income families in our community, including hunger, utility costs, child care, and language barriers. LifeWorks is committed to advocating for opportunities, developing solutions, and mobilizing the community to end poverty, enabling all families to build a bright, stable future in Saratoga County and the Northern Capital Region.

LifeWorks is an equal opportunity employer and provider.

CONTACT(S)
Krystle Nowhitney Hernandez
Executive Director
518-288-3206, ext. 133
[email protected]

Sharon Trzaskos
Borgos Marketing & Events
518-683-2833
[email protected]

LEARN MORE
lifeworksaction.org

SOURCE LifeWorks Community Action

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.