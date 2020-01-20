LifeWorks Launches 2020 Campaign to End Youth Homelessness in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeWorks, an Austin-based nonprofit organization that supports youth experiencing homelessness, has officially launched a fundraising campaign to end youth homelessness in Austin by the end of 2020. Their goal is to raise $4.9 million over the course of the year to create the housing and programming needed to immediately serve more than 250 youth identified as experiencing homelessness in Austin between the ages of 18-26, and to continue to scale programs and services to serve additional youth in 2021.

As active members in Austin's design community, Handsome, a holistic experience design and innovation agency, worked pro-bono on the strategy, design, and development of LifeWorks' 2020 campaign microsite and messaging.

"The passion and dedication of the LifeWorks team leading their 2020 campaign is inspiring," said Handsome CEO and Co-Founder, John Roescher. "Austin has been our agency's home since we opened shop, and we wanted to do everything we could to help amplify the significance of their mission to end youth homelessness in Austin this year."

As part of a nation-wide movement focusing on services and programs homeless youth need to break cycles of instability, LifeWorks successfully reduced youth homelessness in Austin by 25% in 2018. Achieving their goal of fully eliminating youth homelessness by the end of 2020 would make LifeWorks and Austin the first organization and city, respectively, to achieve an effective-zero homeless youth population.

About LifeWorks

LifeWorks is a fearless advocate for youth and young families seeking their path to self-sufficiency. They are committed to innovative problem solving, shared accountability and a relentless focus on achieving real, sustainable and measurable results for the clients we serve.

About Handsome

Handsome is a holistic experience design agency based in Austin. They create deeply connected brands, services, and products that enable powerful relationships between businesses and people. Global brands like Facebook, FedEx, and Dell have entrusted Handsome with transformative design and innovation projects.

Media Contact: Matt DeMartino matt@handsome.is | 551.208.4773

SOURCE Handsome

Related Links

http://www.handsome.is

