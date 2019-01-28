LifeWorks NW Unveils a New Logo and Tagline

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeWorks NW announced today the launch of a new logo and tagline, "Wellbeing for All." For nearly 60 years, LifeWorks NW has been a leading healthcare nonprofit providing mental health, addictions and prevention care across the lifespan toward a healthier community.

"Our new logo better represents LifeWorks NW today, and our understanding that mental wellbeing is a foundation of overall health and wellness," said Mary Monnat, LifeWorks NW CEO/President. "The new logo reflects what we know is a strong connection between physical and mental health – and the logo's subtle imperfections underscore our belief that as humans we're all a little not-perfect, and that's okay."

LifeWorks NW's new brand identity is a visual reference to mental wellbeing as both a right and a foundation for every person to be able to build their lives upon. The bold new look aligns with the evolution of behavioral health and addictions care, where today stigma is being reduced as voices are being raised to champion evidence for integrated healthcare: that one's whole health must include attention to mind, body and spirit. The new logo also reinforces LifeWorks NW's longstanding commitment to providing compassionate, care to all those who seek its help.

About LifeWorks NW

Established in 1961, LifeWorks NW promotes a healthy community by providing quality and culturally responsive mental health and addiction services across the lifespan. Serving more than 22,000 children, youth, families, adults and older adults, LifeWorks NW nearly 700 staff deliver care using a team-based and integrated approach that focuses on the individual's whole health and wellbeing. For more information go to, www.lifeworksnw.org

