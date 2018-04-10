LifeYield Adds Fintech Veteran Harry Bartle to Expand Enterprise Channel

"Harry is the ideal executive to lead our enterprise team and extend our cloud-based solutions to a broader client base and continue our significant momentum. With the recent launch of the LifeYield Taxficient Score, financial institutions now have an easy way to explain the benefits of tax-smart asset accumulation and spending to their client, and we look forward to Harry bringing this message to the market," said Mark Hoffman, CEO of LifeYield. "With nearly 20 years of investment and fintech experience, we are confident he will help LifeYield develop new enterprise relationships with broker dealers, insurance companies and asset management companies."

"LifeYield is enabling the enterprise to provide more value to their advisors and ultimately clients by not only finding significant tax-saving opportunities but by providing opportunities to coordinate an investor's entire portfolio in one place," said Harry Bartle, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Sales for LifeYield. "As goals-based wealth management becomes more prevalent, financial institutions are going to require solutions like LifeYield to coordinate accounts and develop tax-aware asset location and income strategies that generate significant savings and returns for their clients."

No stranger to fintech and products that have disrupted the wealth management market, Bartle was one of the first in robo-advisor sales, specifically focused on the 401K market. Most recently, Bartle served as Sales Executive & Enterprise Sales Director at Linedata, where he ran all business development efforts for its fund services team, targeting fund administrators, asset managers, private equity and trust companies. He previously held leadership roles at Infinata and Financial Engines. He began his career in wealth management wholesale at John Hancock Life Insurance Company.

About LifeYield

LifeYield LLC, creators of the Taxficient Score®, is the industry innovator and leader in facilitating tax-smart, risk-smart household portfolio management. LifeYield's Advantage Suite enables financial advisors to provide a comprehensive, tax-aware view of a client's entire investment and insurance portfolio, including easy-to-use tools to engage clients so they make and keep more money, and achieve their financial goals.

Based in Boston and founded by finance and technology industry leaders, LifeYield believes that by leveraging digitally enhanced advice advisors can improve investor outcomes and enhance the value and experience of support goals-based wealth management strategies. For more information, please visit www.lifeyield.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifeyield-adds-fintech-veteran-harry-bartle-to-expand-enterprise-channel-300622037.html

SOURCE LifeYield LLC

Related Links

http://www.lifeyield.com

