LifeYield Announces Integration with Schwab Advisor Services™

BOSTON, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeYield LLC, the leading cloud-based solution that facilitates tax-smart, risk-smart management of an investor's entire household portfolio, announced today a new integration with Schwab Advisor Services™, providing a single sign-on (SSO) solution from LifeYield's Advantage Suite® directly to the Schwab Advisor Center® (SAC) platform.

This integration is the first step in connecting LifeYield to the Schwab Advisor Center®, allowing LifeYield users who have turned on the integration to enter several related sections of SAC directly from their LifeYield user interface. Additionally, Schwab exports account information daily to LifeYield, allowing for an easy way for RIAs to view all pertinent client account information via one platform, streamlining daily processes for advisors and enabling them to service their clients more efficiently.

"LifeYield is at the forefront of the household-level fintech revolution, and it's through integrations with firms like Schwab we're able to help RIAs grow their businesses and investors make and keep more of their money," said Steve Zuschin, EVP at LifeYield. "This integration makes our powerful software suite available to thousands of RIAs who custody with Schwab, and we're proud to be included as an integration partner on their platform."

"LifeYield's Advantage Suite toolset is a welcome addition to our growing integration ecosystem," said Kartik Srinivasan, managing director, Digital Product Management for Schwab Advisor Services. "Their technology enabling advisors to efficiently manage an investor's entire household aligns well with our strategy to offer integrated solutions that help advisors serve their clients more effectively while also helping them scale their business."

Made to help advisors attract and retain clients, the LifeYield Advantage Suite includes:

Taxficient Score® – Which assesses and quantifies the tax efficiency of a household portfolio by assigning a score between 0 and 100 and then shows how to implement changes to improve investor financial outcomes.

– Which assesses and quantifies the tax efficiency of a household portfolio by assigning a score between 0 and 100 and then shows how to implement changes to improve investor financial outcomes. Portfolio Advantage® – Which diagnoses and improves tax-efficiency at the household level using the Taxficient Score® as a benchmark.

– Which diagnoses and improves tax-efficiency at the household level using the Taxficient Score® as a benchmark. Income Advantage® – Which determines the most tax-efficient way to make withdrawals from multiple accounts.

– Which determines the most tax-efficient way to make withdrawals from multiple accounts. Social Security Advantage® – Which maximizes filing strategies and financial benefits as investors approach retirement.

About LifeYield

LifeYield, creators of the Taxficient Score®, enables financial advisors to deliver tax-smart, household-level portfolio solutions. LifeYield's Proposal Advantage Suite® provides a comprehensive, tax-aware view of a client's entire portfolio–analyzing assets across IRAs, 401(k)s and taxable accounts. The Company's easy-to-use tools engage clients so they make and keep more money from accumulation through retirement income, and enhance their ability to achieve their financial goals.

Based in Boston and founded by finance and technology industry leaders, LifeYield's cloud-based software helps advisors improve investor outcomes and enhance their value and experience in supporting goals-based wealth management strategies. For more information, please visit www.lifeyield.com.

