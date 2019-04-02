LifeYield Announces Relationship With Mercer Advisors

BOSTON, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeYield, LLC, a leading cloud-based solution that facilitates tax-smart, risk-smart management of a client's household portfolio, today announced the beginning of a new relationship with Mercer Advisors, a rapidly growing comprehensive wealth management firm. The relationship will make LifeYield's asset location technology available to Mercer Advisors' 40 regional offices and centralized investment team.



"The next frontier for financial services is where investment solutions, different account registrations, advisor tools and platforms are coordinated, optimized and quantified to improve investor outcomes," said Steve Zuschin, LifeYield's EVP, Direct to Advisor Sales. "LifeYield's Taxficient Score® quickly turns the identification of improved client outcomes into simple actions for Wealth Management firms and advisors to benefit investors. Our software turns a daunting task for advisors into a step-by-step roadmap to increasing tax efficiency and ensuring that clients make and keep more of their money."

LifeYield's Taxficient Score helps advisors quantify the financial benefits of improved asset location in dollars over 10, 15, or 20-year periods. As an example, a $1 million household with a 50% bonds/50% equity allocation would realize after-tax improved results as follows: $159,000 improvement over the first 10 years; $325,000 over 15 years; and, $590,000 over 20 years.

"Mercer Advisors takes a Mayo Clinic-style approach to wealth management by bringing multiple experts together under one roof and having them work together to deliver a truly integrated standard of care," said Donald Calcagni, Mercer Advisors' Chief Investment Officer. "We offer family office services, such as sophisticated investment management, financial planning, tax strategy and preparation, estate planning, and corporate trustee services. Our centralized investment team supports our regional offices and advisors with risk and tax analyses to create household-level portfolio recommendations to improve client outcomes. At Mercer, we believe tax-smart asset location planning can often generate meaningful tax alpha, and LifeYield's technology helps simplify that discussion with clients."

About Mercer Advisors

Established in 1985, Mercer Advisors Inc. is a total wealth management firm that provides comprehensive, fee-only investment management, financial planning, family office services, retirement benefits and distribution planning, estate and tax planning, asset protection expertise, and corporate trustee and trust administration services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is the parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc., one of the largest Registered Investment Advisors and financial planning firms in the U.S. with approximately $15 Billion in client assets. Headquartered in Denver, Mercer Advisors is privately held, has over 350 employees, and operates nationally through 40 branches offices across the country. For more information, visit www.merceradvisors.com.

About LifeYield

LifeYield LLC (www.lifeyield.com), creators of the Taxficient Score®, is the industry leader in facilitating tax-smart, risk-smart household portfolio management solutions to help financial advisors quantify and improve investor outcomes. LifeYield's Advantage Suite enables advisors to provide a comprehensive, tax-aware overview of an entire portfolio with easy-to-use tools that suggest an optimal implementation plan to help investors make and keep more money while increasing the likelihood of achieving retirement goals. LifeYield connects: financial planning, account aggregation and investment proposal tools, brokerage holdings, advisory programs and insurance products to optimize after-tax returns, maximize retirement income and support household-level goals-based wealth management strategies.

Based in Boston and founded by finance and technology industry leaders, LifeYield offers digitally-enhanced advice software to support today's advisors and clients in an increasingly complex world.

For more information, please visit www.lifeyield.com.

