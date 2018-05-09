LifeYield Announces Strategic Partnership with United Planners Financial Services Making Taxficient Platform Available to Hundreds of Financial Advisors

"We pride ourselves in providing forward-thinking services to our financial advisors, so it was a clear decision to strategically partner with LifeYield," said Billy Oliverio, Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer of United Planners Financial Services. "LifeYield provides our financial advisors with a competitive edge, offering the ability to manage investor accounts seamlessly all in one place to achieve significant tax savings. We believe the Taxficient Score will serve as a powerful business development and investor management tool for our financial advisors."

LifeYield's Taxficient Score differentiates United Planners' financial advisors with an easy way to explain the value of tax-smart household portfolio management. Similar to a credit score, the Taxficient Score assesses the tax efficiency of all the investor's accounts on a scale of 0-100 – the higher the score, the better-positioned the investor is to minimize taxes to keep more money, as well as achieve retirement goals. Additionally, it enables financial advisors to coordinate and aggregate all accounts in one place to provide a holistic view of an investor's portfolio.

"Through our strategic partnership with United Planners, we will introduce hundreds of financial advisors and thousands of new investors to the power of the Taxficient Score to create and keep wealth," said Mark Hoffman, CEO of LifeYield. "This strategic partnership marks our ongoing commitment to grow our direct-to-advisor channel and further serves as a testament to the power of our cloud-based solutions and how they empower independent financial advisors to stay ahead of the competition in the ever-changing financial landscape."

"As an early adopter of LifeYield's Taxficient Score, I've witnessed its value in the market as it has enabled me to not only better manage my current clients but also win new business with high net worth clients," said Certified Financial Planner™, James Loftin, the CEO and Co-Founder of GER Loftin Wealth Advisors, LLC, an affiliated financial advisor of United Planners. "I believe LifeYield's tax-smart, holistic portfolio management approach will help us to achieve significant returns for my clients and help address some of the complex tax concerns of the higher net worth families we serve."

LifeYield will showcase the Taxficient Score at this year's Annual Partners Conference hosted by United Planners on May 30th through June 1st.

About LifeYield

LifeYield LLC, creators of the Taxficient Score®, is the industry innovator and leader in facilitating tax-smart, risk-smart household portfolio management. LifeYield's Advantage Suite enables financial advisors to provide a comprehensive, tax-aware view of a client's entire investment and insurance portfolio, including easy-to-use tools to engage clients so they make and keep more money, and achieve their financial goals.

Based in Boston and founded by finance and technology industry leaders, LifeYield believes that by leveraging digitally enhanced advice advisors can improve investor outcomes and enhance the value and experience of support goals-based wealth management strategies. For more information, please visit www.lifeyield.com.

About United Planners

United Planners is a full-service independent broker/dealer and registered investment advisor that is uniquely structured as a limited partnership that provides ownership opportunities to its financial advisors. United Planners was established in 1987 and is a nationwide firm that provides independence and flexibility that is supported by a strong back-office. United Planners has strategic relationships with various open-architecture service providers that offer their advisors solutions to efficiently manage and build scalable businesses, while adhering to high fiduciary standards. For additional information, visit United Planners' website at http://www.joinunitedplanners.com. Member FINRA, SIPC and a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC. To request more information, contact Partner Development at 800.966.8737, option 3.

