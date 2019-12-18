LifeYield Brings Tax-Smart Optimization Tech to Orion

BOSTON, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeYield LLC , the leading cloud-based solution that facilitates tax-smart, risk-smart management of an investor's entire household portfolio, announced today a new integration with Orion Advisor Tech ("Orion"), a division of Orion Advisor Solutions and the premier provider of financial advisor technology and investment solutions, helping advisors minimize their clients' taxes and maximize their after-tax returns. LifeYield's integration draws on Orion's client data to generate financial analytics highlighting opportunities to reposition assets for greater household tax efficiency.

LifeYield creates cutting edge software for financial advisors that facilitates multi-account, tax-smart portfolio management. Embedded in the LifeYield platform is the Taxficient Score®, which helps advisors quantify the financial benefits of improved asset location. Using portfolio data already present in the Orion platform, LifeYield creates a report that includes the client's Taxficient Score as well as suggestions on how to adjust asset locations to reduce client tax exposure. As an example, a $1 million household with a 50% fixed-income and 50% equity allocation could realize after-tax improved results of $325,000 over 15 years.

"LifeYield offers RIAs a potent tool to engage clients with clear, actionable reporting that saves them money with smart tax optimization," said Jeff Kliewer, integration product manager at Orion. "With this integration, advisors on our platform can efficiently take advantage of LifeYield's technology without breaking stride to switch applications, while eliminating redundant data entry."

This new integration will increase efficiencies for RIAs allowing for coordination of accounts and households across both platforms. Orion users can serve multiple-account households with LifeYield's analytics and tax optimization reports based on their household membership, holdings, and asset location. Those reports can manually be taken back to Orion's trading platform, Eclipse ™️, for swift execution.

"The next frontier for financial services is where investment products, accounts, advisor tools, and platforms are coordinated and optimized to improve investor outcomes," said Steve Zuschin, Executive Vice President, Advisor Success at LifeYield. "LifeYield's Taxficient Score, powered by Orion's award-winning platform, enables advisors to better communicate the value of tax-smart household management and improved after-tax returns."

About LifeYield

LifeYield, creators of the Taxficient Score ®, enables financial advisors to deliver tax-smart, household-level portfolio solutions. LifeYield's Proposal Advantage Suite ® provides a comprehensive, tax-aware view of a client's entire portfolio–analyzing assets across IRAs, 401(k)s and taxable accounts. The Company's easy-to-use tools engage clients so they make and keep more money from accumulation through retirement income, and enhance their ability to achieve their financial goals.

Based in Boston and founded by finance and technology industry leaders, LifeYield's cloud-based software helps advisors improve investor outcomes and enhance their value and experience in supporting goals-based wealth management strategies. For more information, please visit www.lifeyield.com .

About Orion Advisor Tech

Orion Advisor Technology, LLC, exists to help fiduciary minded advisors realize their unique vision for success. Our innovative technology includes client experience tools, tax-intelligent rebalancing, efficient billing, integrated planning, and automated compliance monitoring, all aimed at empowering advisors to improve their firm's productivity, strengthen client relationships, and disrupt traditional ways of thinking. With more than $930+ billion in AUA and 3.3 million accounts on our platform, we have the experience and expertise necessary to help advisors grow and win more than their fair share. For more information, visit www.orion.com .

