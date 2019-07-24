LifeYield Partners with Allianz Life to Offer Financial Professionals Access to LifeYield's Social Security Advantage

BOSTON, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeYield LLC, the leading cloud-based solution that facilitates tax-smart, risk-smart management of an investor's entire household portfolio, announced today its proprietary Social Security Advantage solution will be available to financial professionals who do business with Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America (Allianz Life) this fall.

Through this partnership, Allianz Life wholesalers will soon be able to provide financial professionals with access to Social Security Advantage, the #1 Social Security optimizer in the industry with over 50,000 users. By using the tool, financial professionals working with Allianz Life will gain access to sophisticated software to provide personalized advice to their clients on multiple variables surrounding Social Security and retirement planning.

Depending on the retirement goals of their client, financial professionals using Social Security Advantage can soon provide information surrounding what may be optimal timing to take Social Security Benefits, as well as how to file based on various financial and spousal scenarios. Additionally, financial professionals can provide clients with customized reports that can show how much more they can expect to receive based on LifeYield's suggested actions.

"For many Americans, Social Security is the most important part of their retirement plan, but it can also be confusing," said Mark Hoffman, CEO of LifeYield. "Social Security Advantage gives the financial professionals who do business with Allianz Life another powerful opportunity to gain and keep more clients that need help in the complicated science of retirement planning."

"Allianz Life has long emphasized the importance of retirement planning, including factoring in Social Security, to our financial professionals and their clients," said Corey Walther, Head of Business Development & Relationship Management for Allianz Life. "LifeYield's tools take concepts like asset location and asset allocation, and ways to draw income in retirement, and use the power of technology to help financial professionals offer high-quality information to their clients."

About LifeYield

LifeYield LLC, creators of the Taxficient Score®, enables financial advisors to deliver tax-smart, household-level portfolio solutions. LifeYield's Proposal Advantage Suite® provides a comprehensive, tax-aware view of a client's entire portfolio–analyzing assets across IRAs, 401(k)s and taxable accounts. LifeYield's easy-to-use tools engage clients so they make and keep more money from accumulation through retirement income, and enhance their ability to achieve their financial goals.

Based in Boston and founded by finance and technology industry leaders, LifeYield's cloud-based software helps advisors improve investor outcomes and enhance their value and experience in supporting goals-based wealth management strategies. For more information, please visit www.lifeyield.com.

About Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America

Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America, one of the FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2019, has been keeping its promises since 1896 by helping Americans achieve their retirement income and protection goals with a variety of annuity and life insurance products. In 2018, Allianz Life provided $2.8 billion in benefit payments that helped policyholders' achieve their financial goals. As a leading provider of fixed index annuities, Allianz Life is part of Allianz SE, a global leader in the financial services industry with over 142,000 employees in more than 80 countries. Allianz Life is a proud sponsor of Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota, home of Major League Soccer's Minnesota United.

Please note that Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America, its affiliated companies, and their representatives and employees do not give fiduciary, tax or legal advice or advice related to Social Security. Clients are encouraged to consult their tax advisor or attorney or local Social Security Administration office.

