LifeYield's Suite of Tax-Smart Household Portfolio Management Tools Now Available Through Chalice Financial Network

BOSTON, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeYield LLC, the industry leader in tax-smart, household-level portfolio management software, today announced a strategic alliance with Chalice Financial Network, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based member-benefit organization for small- and medium-size businesses in the financial services space, to provide its 47,000 members increased access to the most cutting-edge, tax-efficient investment planning and implementation software, further enhancing their ability to service their clients as effectively as possible.

LifeYield's proprietary Taxficient Score® will help Chalice's members – many of whom are financial advisors – to quantify the financial benefits of tax-smart asset allocation for their clients over 10-, 15- or 20-year periods. For example, following the guidance provided by Taxficient Score, a household with $1 million in assets divided equally between stocks and bonds could realize after-tax savings as substantial as $159,000 over the first 10 years, $325,000 over 15 years and $590,000 over 20 years. The Taxficient Score and LifeYield's other tools help advisors quantify the value of the advice they provide, attract new clients and encourage a holistic, household-level approach to wealth management.

"LifeYield aims to help advisors differentiate themselves and increase the value and capabilities they bring to their clients and prospects," said Mark Hoffman, CEO of LifeYield. "This partnership with the Chalice Financial Network will help advisory practices of all sizes gain access to the powerful tools necessary to improve after-tax outcomes for investors and grow their businesses. We look forward to our collaboration with CFN, and we are thrilled to be able to help its members and their clients make more and keep more."

"The Chalice Financial Network prides itself on equipping its members with the most cutting-edge, technologically advanced tools to help them run their businesses more efficiently," said Derek Bruton, President of Chalice Financial Network. "LifeYield's one-of-a-kind software offers solutions to problems many advisors and investors don't even realize they have and results in quantifiable cost savings that advisors can use to demonstrate the value they provide to their clients."

About LifeYield

LifeYield, creators of the Taxficient Score®, enables financial advisors to deliver tax-smart, household-level portfolio solutions. LifeYield's Proposal Advantage Suite® provides a comprehensive, tax-aware view of a client's entire portfolio–analyzing assets across IRAs, 401(k)s and taxable accounts. The Company's easy-to-use tools engage clients so they make and keep more money from accumulation through retirement income, and enhance their ability to achieve their financial goals.

Based in Boston and founded by finance and technology industry leaders, LifeYield's cloud-based software helps advisors improve investor outcomes and enhance their value and experience in supporting goals-based wealth management strategies. For more information, please visit www.lifeyield.com.

About Chalice Financial Network

Chalice Financial Network ("Chalice") is a San Diego-based, leading provider of third-party technology, asset management, wealth management and business enterprise solutions for independent financial advisors across the country, delivered through an exclusive membership structure. Chalice is the Holy Grail for Wealth Advisors™ due to its ability to aggregate and integrate all the tools and technology, products and services a wealth advisor needs throughout the lifecycle of a successful independent business, by accessing Chalice Advisor Exchange™, its single sign-on shared services digital marketplace and fintech platform.

For more information, please visit www.chalicefn.com.

