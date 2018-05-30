LifeYield's Taxficient Score Selected for Inclusion in LPL Financial's Vendor Affinity Program

LifeYield's Taxficient Score offers an easy way to explain the value of tax-smart household portfolio management. Similar to a credit score, the Taxficient Score assesses the tax efficiency of a client's accounts on a scale of 0-100 – the higher the score, the better-positioned an investor is to minimize taxes and make and keep more money, as well as achieve retirement goals. In addition, it enables advisors to coordinate and aggregate all accounts in one place to provide a holistic view of an investor's portfolio.

"For over twenty years, LPL Financial has been the leading independent broker-dealer in the United States, and being a part of their Vendor Affinity Program is a tremendous opportunity and a way we can deliver value to their advisors and clients," said Mark Hoffman, CEO of LifeYield. "Making the Taxficient Score available to the thousands of LPL advisors expands access to LifeYield's technology, and increases our ability to prove that tax-smart retirement planning is an increasingly important way to add value to investors and grow and retain business for advisors."

"Technology plays an increasingly significant role in our advisors' businesses to be able to create more efficiency in their practices and to enhance their ability to serve their clients' needs," said Andy Kalbaugh, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, National Sales and Consulting. "By making it easy and cost effective for advisors to access leading technology solution providers such as LifeYield and the Taxficient Score, we are able to further support their ability to manage and grow their businesses and provide even greater value in affiliation with LPL."

LPL's Vendor Affinity Program is designed to help advisors reduce the complexity and costs of running their businesses. The program consists of a centralized repository of vendors that have agreed to provide their products and services to LPL advisors at discounted prices. Vendors are selected based on advisor experience and their ease of doing business with LPL advisors and have met certain security and compliance requirements.

"In today's climate, financial advisors need to leverage technology in order to stay competitive and provide maximum value for their clients," said Robert L. Franer III, AAMS®, an LPL Financial Advisor. "The Taxficient Score gives me the ability to view my clients' portfolios in ways that other tools simply cannot by providing a holistic view of client assets and further equipping me to pursue the goal of creating better financial outcomes."

LifeYield will showcase the Taxficient Score, as well as their suite of tax-smart and social security products during a June 15th Webinar. Find out more and register here.

LifeYield LLC, creators of the Taxficient Score®, is the industry innovator and leader in facilitating tax-smart, risk-smart household portfolio management. LifeYield's Advantage Suite enables financial advisors to provide a comprehensive, tax-aware view of a client's entire investment and insurance portfolio, including easy-to-use tools to engage clients so they make and keep more money, and achieve their financial goals.

Based in Boston and founded by finance and technology industry leaders, LifeYield believes that by leveraging digitally enhanced advice advisors can improve investor outcomes and enhance the value and experience of support goals-based wealth management strategies. For more information, please visit www.lifeyield.com.

LPL Financial is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation's largest independent broker/dealer*. The firm serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Securities and Advisory Services offered through LPL Financial. A registered investment advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC.

*Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2017

