LifeZoom Expands into Natural Therapies with Exclusive Black Friday Sale

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeZoom is getting more involved in the natural therapy field by offering a carefully chosen selection of products that use new, all-natural methods to improve your health. LifeZoom is having a special Black Friday sale to celebrate this exciting growth. The sale will include special deals on its red light therapy devices and new wellness accessories. LifeZoom invites customers to try out its cutting-edge products at lower prices from November 20 to December 1, 2025. These products will help them improve their health in style.

LifeZoom is offering a special Black Friday sale from November 20 to December 1, 2025, featuring a combination of Grounding Therapy and Red Light Therapy. Save up to 51% on these powerful natural healing solutions.

LifeZoom is having a sale on its popular red light therapy devices, with a 20% discount. The brand's newest natural therapy innovation is also on sale for 51% off, which is the company's latest foray into the natural therapy space.

Red Light Therapy Wand: Healing Sunlight on the Go

The LifeZoom Red Light Therapy Wand is the best way to get better health at home, whether you have dry skin, are tired from the cold, or just want to feel better overall. It sends out light in wavelengths of 460 nm, 660nm and 850 nm, which helps the skin look younger, boosts collagen production, and speeds up muscle recovery[1][2].

Main Features:

- Easy to Use with Memory Function: The auto-memory function saves your favorite settings, so you can start therapy with just one touch.

- Long-lasting Power: The device has C-type USB fast charging, so you can quickly charge it anywhere and keep your sessions going.

- Small and strong: It has an anti-roll silicone stand, which lasts a long time with little upkeep.

Grounding Mat: A Way to Reconnect with the Energy of the Earth

The Grounding Mat is the perfect tool for boosting your energy, lowering your stress, improving your health, and helping you sleep better. It helps restore balance and has therapeutic benefits whether you're meditating, doing yoga, or working by reconnecting your body with the Earth's natural electrical energy.

Important Features:

- Convenient and useful: You can use it while sitting at your desk or lying on the couch, and it will make you feel better all day long.

- Made from strong, safe, and non-toxic materials for a good grounding experience.

- Easy to Clean and Care For: The mat's surface can be washed, which keeps it in great shape with little effort.

The Strength of Nature, Mind, and Body in Balance

The LifeZoom Red Light Therapy Wand mimics the healing light of the sun, waking up the body's natural energy and speeding up renewal. The Grounding Mat, on the other hand, reconnects you with the Earth's energy, which helps you relax and find balance. These treatments use the power of light and earth to help you get back to a healthy state of mind and body. We think that true health comes from more than just taking care of yourself on the outside. It also comes from finding peace within yourself and letting energy flow naturally. LifeZoom wants to provide a complete health solution through this natural healing philosophy, which brings the mind and body into perfect harmony. LifeZoom is having a Black Friday sale from November 20 to December 1 on its Amazon store. You can save up to 51% on this powerful natural healing combination.

About LifeZoom

LifeZoom is a well-known wellness brand that makes advanced red light therapy devices and grounding accessories. We use new ideas, technology, and feedback from customers to come up with ways to help you stay healthy both physically and mentally. LifeZoom is dedicated to helping you put your health first, whether it's through pain relief, muscle recovery, or skin rejuvenation.

Media Contact: Joey, [email protected]

