Lifezoom Unveils Next-Gen 3-in-1 Handheld Red Light Therapy Wand - Transform Your Skincare Routine

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifezoom, a new force in red light therapy with strong R&D capabilities, is about to launch its handheld red light therapy wand, its newest device, as a declaration of its high-end brand route and also shows its determination of providing users with safer and more effective treatment solutions.

Introduction to Lifezoom's Handheld Red Light Therapy Wand

Lifezoom has developed a state-of-the-art solution for promoting skin care. This revolutionary 3-in-1 device has been fitted with four powerful chips and three distinct light spectrums: blue 460nm, red 660nm, and near-infrared 850nm. This is a high-tech device that uses four extremely powerful chips, each designed for highly optimal delivery of light therapy. This handheld red light therapy wand, due to its unique design, offers diverse skin therapy solutions targeting various diseases of the skin, from cold sores and ulcers to acne and eczema.

A blue 460nm light spectrum focuses on bacterial growth and hence is particularly effective in treating acne and other bacterial skin conditions [1] . This wavelength reduces inflammation and kills acne-causing bacteria, giving clearer and healthier skin.

. This wavelength reduces inflammation and kills acne-causing bacteria, giving clearer and healthier skin. The red 660nm light spectrum penetrates deeper into the skin to increase collagen production, necessary for the reduction of fine lines and wrinkles [2] . This spectrum advances the synthesis of collagen and elastin for skin rejuvenation, therefore improving texture and tone for a more youthful-looking glow.

. This spectrum advances the synthesis of collagen and elastin for skin rejuvenation, therefore improving texture and tone for a more youthful-looking glow. The near-infrared 850nm light spectrum goes deeper into the tissue, improving blood circulation, reducing inflammation, and relieving pain [3,4] . This wavelength helps in treating the underlying issues of muscle soreness and joint pain and provides therapeutic relief beyond skin-deep beauty care.

Key Features Overview

Multi-functional Therapy This high-tech design wand makes it very easy to switch between the three modes: remove acne, remove eczema, and remove ulcers. It is important to note that each mode is directed toward the treatment and targeting of different skin issues easily and with ease, hence offering an effective, non-invasive method of treatment. This 3-in-1 wand gives one a chance to say goodbye to these stubborn skin problems and embrace glowing, healthier-looking skin.

Exclusive Design - Silicone Case Lifezoom's innovative silicone case is meticulously engineered to ensure high performance and comfort. Some of its key features include:

Focused Light: This feature is designed to provide the user with more light focus and robust support, hence making its installation and usage very efficient and effective.

This feature is designed to provide the user with more light focus and robust support, hence making its installation and usage very efficient and effective. Safe and Comfortable: Skin-friendly material that won't cause sensitivity or irritation. There being no risks of light scattering into one's eyes, the use of protective goggles is completely eliminated.

Skin-friendly material that won't cause sensitivity or irritation. There being no risks of light scattering into one's eyes, the use of protective goggles is completely eliminated. Stable Support: holds your magic wand in place and prevents slipping, keeping it clean—the need for hygiene-oriented users.

Smart Display, Convenient Operation The basic idea of design for this handheld red light therapy wand is definitely portability and ease of use. This compact wand goes into every bag, perfect for treatments on the move. With a clear TFT screen featuring user-friendly animations, it becomes quite easy to use, even when using this red light therapy for the first time. The mighty battery inside the wand offers up to 100 minutes of uninterrupted use. It includes a charging head and USB Type-C cable to ensure convenient and efficient recharging.

Swag, Durable & Guarantee Made of an attractive and sturdy aluminum case, this wand is much more than just a treatment device but a statement piece. Lifezoom is confident in its product's quality and customer satisfaction, as it offers a 30-day money-back policy and 1-year warranty extended to two years after registration. This comprehensive warranty ensures that customers can purchase with confidence, knowing that their investment is protected.

Availability

Priced at $129 per device, the Handheld Red Light Therapy Wand is available for order at Lifezoom's official website and Amazon, making advanced skincare more accessible to people all around the globe.

About Lifezoom

Lifezoom relentlessly tries out new technologies and focuses on delivering quality products to cater to a wide array of skin needs. For customers looking for effective and reliable skincare solutions, Lifezoom has remained a trustworthy companion toward the goal of optimal skin health.

[1] Ngoc, L. T. N., Moon, J. Y., & Lee, Y. C. (2023). Utilization of light-emitting diodes for skin therapy: Systematic review and meta-analysis. Photodermatology, photoimmunology & photomedicine, 39(4), 303–317. https://doi.org/10.1111/phpp.12841 [2] Ng, J. N. C., Wanitphakdeedecha, R., & Yan, C. (2020). Efficacy of home-use light-emitting diode device at 637 and 854-nm for facial rejuvenation: A split-face pilot study. Journal of cosmetic dermatology, 19(9), 2288–2294. https://doi.org/10.1111/jocd.13613 [3] Hamblin M. R. (2017). Mechanisms and applications of the anti-inflammatory effects of photobiomodulation. AIMS biophysics, 4(3), 337–361. https://doi.org/10.3934/biophy.2017.3.337 [4] Won-Serk Kim, R Glen Calderhead.(2011).IS LIGHT-EMITTING DIODE PHOTOTHERAPY (LED-LLLT) REALLY EFFECTIVE? LASER THERAPY, 3(20) 205-215. https://doi.org/10.5978/islsm.20.205

CONTACT: Joey, [email protected]

SOURCE Lifezoom