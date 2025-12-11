LI.FI Secures $29M in Series A Extension Led by Multicoin and CoinFund to Scale the Universal Liquidity Market for Digital Assets

With over $50 million raised to date and a team of 100+ employees, LI.FI Protocol has surpassed $60 billion in lifetime transaction volume.

BERLIN, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LI.FI Protocol, a powerful toolkit that enables developers to build on-chain swaps and cross-chain bridging within their applications, today announced the close of a $29 million Series A extension funding round. The latest round, led by Multicoin and CoinFund, brings total capital raised to $51.7 million.

The funding will fuel the further expansion of company operations and new product development. LI.FI has grown to 100+ employees worldwide and is scaling its team to best serve customers across the digital asset and integrated finance landscape. The LI.FI Protocol is nearing the 1,000 B2B partner milestone and has continued to be a leading infrastructure layer for key customers, including Robinhood, Binance, Kraken, MetaMask, Phantom, Ledger, Hyperliquid, Circle, Alipay, and more, growing monthly volume by 595%, from $1.15 billion in October 2024 to $8 billion in October 2025.

LI.FI will continue to tackle the growing fragmentation across blockchain infrastructure, token standards, and interoperability solutions by providing an enterprise-grade platform that continues to fuel its growth and success. The funding will support the next stage of innovation, including developing infrastructure for AI agents and stablecoins, as well as the planned launch of an open intent and solver marketplace in Q1 of 2026 to broaden access to third-party liquidity.

Philipp Zentner, Co-Founder & CEO of LI.FI commented on today's news: "Over the past year, we've significantly expanded our product suite to strengthen our position in the market and provide a more seamless experience for both B2B partners and their users. This growth allows LI.FI to continue laying the foundation for the next generation of crypto applications, enabling developers and companies to access liquidity across all blockchain ecosystems in ways that were previously overly complex or inaccessible. The increased funding showcases investor confidence in LI.FI's growth and vision as our goal remains to make composability invisible and reliable, enabling the entire industry to build on it confidently."

LI.FI Protocol recently surpassed $60 billion in lifetime transaction volume and continues to abstract away complexity to meet the accelerating need for unified, secure, and developer-friendly liquidity infrastructure, allowing businesses to offer onchain capabilities without needing to build it themselves. In doing so, LI.FI is enabling the next wave of products that will bring millions of users into a truly interconnected Web3 ecosystem.

Visit LI.FI 's website for more information.

Investor Quotes:

Spencer Applebaum, Investment Partner at Multicoin Capital, said: "As crypto trading becomes a core feature inside mainstream fintech apps, the hardest problem is no longer user demand – it's making fragmented blockchains, liquidity, and execution work seamlessly together," said Spencer Applebaum, Investment Partner at Multicoin Capital. "LI.FI Protocol gives fintechs and web3 wallets a single API to offer both trading and cross-chain asset movement, handling on-chain routing and execution behind the scenes. By hiding that complexity from both developers and end users, they make it far easier for financial apps to launch truly multi-chain crypto products at scale. This investment reflects our continued conviction in Philipp and his team as long-term category builders in the DeFi space."

David Pakman, Managing Partner & Head of Venture Investments at CoinFund, added: "Crypto adoption is rapidly increasing just as the blockchain infrastructure underneath fragments and proliferates into multiple L1s, L2s, and protocols. LI.FI is a universal layer that solves this fragmentation problem, allowing for true global cross-chain liquidity and asset interoperability," said David Pakman, Managing Partner and Head of Venture Investments at CoinFund. "Founders like Philipp see fragmentation as an opportunity to build solutions that give developers access to infrastructure without having to choose between networks. This investment reflects our continued conviction in LI.Fi, Philipp, and his extraordinary team, and we believe they are well equipped to dominate the market for cross-chain products."

About LI.FI

LI.FI is a non-custodial, open-source protocol that connects decentralized liquidity across multiple blockchain ecosystems. By aggregating access to third-party bridges and decentralized exchanges, LI.FI enables developers to integrate seamless multi-chain functionality into their applications through a single point of connection. This infrastructure reduces the complexity of navigating fragmented blockchain networks while ensuring users always maintain self-custodial control of their assets. It has built a connective layer that powers intuitive, multi-chain experiences on the front end, while preserving the decentralized principles that define Web3. After being founded in 2021, LI.FI has seen extensive growth globally with over 800+ partners in the market currently.

About Multicoin Capital

Multicoin Capital is a thesis-driven investment firm that makes long-term, high-conviction investments in category-defining companies and protocols on behalf of sophisticated families, foundations, endowments, and institutional investors. Founded in 2017, the firm leverages a deep understanding and accumulated knowledge of blockchain technology and crypto markets to deliver strong, risk-adjusted returns. Multicoin Capital manages several billion across its funds, and has established a track record of deploying capital across market cycles in both public and private markets.

About CoinFund

CoinFund is one of the world's first crypto-native investment firms and a registered investment adviser founded in 2015. The firm champions the leaders of the new internet, powered by foresight as active investors to achieve extraordinary outcomes. CoinFund invests in seed, venture, and liquid opportunities within the blockchain sector with a focus on digital assets, decentralization technologies, and key enabling infrastructure.

For more information, visit coinfund.io

PRESS CONTACT

M Group Strategic Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE LI.FI