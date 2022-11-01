LifiBifi Comes Clean With New Partners

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LifiBifi Inc., the online small business marketplace is coming clean with their two latest impressive companies. Exceptional bath and body products that help the environment are a must on everyone's list.

Artisinal shampoo, conditioner, and soap bars that are environmentally friendly. These beauty products simplify making the switch to plastic free living. Clean with confidence. It is time to turn your toilet paper into a refreshing, environmentally friendly wet wipe. Come clean with all natural ingredients, because fresh feels better.

Parrotfish offers a collection of sustainable, zero waste, plant-based and palm oil free shampoos, conditioners and soap bars in a variety of heavenly scents. Natural ingredients make it safer for people and each bar eliminates plastic bottles cutting down on the 500 million+ shampoo bottles that end up in landfills each year. Finally, it is possible to move towards leading a less plastic life without compromise. These fragrant bars lather richly and leave your locks feeling luscious. An added benefit is shampoo bars are the genius travel accessory, perfect for avoiding TSA liquid rules and messy spills.

Poof! It's Clean! also looks to help preserve the earth. Those wet wipes that claim to be flushable are rarely biodegradable, leading to expensive home repairs and clogged sewers and septic tank systems. Poof! values personal hygiene and seeks to elevate bathroom cleanliness. By spraying a touch of Poof! on toilet paper, it is instantly changed into a wet wipe that is environmentally friendly. Using this innovative product also cuts down on toilet paper consumption while raising cleanliness with the finest sanitary goods. While the USA has not adopted the bidet, everyone can now carry a bidet in a bottle. From vacation home hosts to boat and RV owners this simple product can save you big bucks. Poof! Will leave you feeling fresh while protecting your investments. America has a new way to come clean and it is so refreshing.

LifiBifi is intent on bringing the best, exceptional products from inspiring small businesses around the nation to their customers and others. The objective to seek and share the finest products available allows the LifiBifi team to continuously introduce hidden treasures. Consumers are encouraged to check back often to ensure they do not miss the latest offerings.

Stephanie Weinberger, President of LifiBifi explains, "We love hearing the personal stories about why different entrepreneurs develop and create their ideas. With our new merchants, we help the environment, introduce wonderful products, and help support small town family businesses. It is essential we support these businesses, and our goal is to make it simple for consumers to discover these treasures."

Media Contact:

Stephanie Weinberger

856-465-4080

[email protected]

SOURCE LifiBifi Inc