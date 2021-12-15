LifiBifi Inc. Announces Launch to Help Prevent Other Small Businesses From Shutting Down

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, a group of women in 5 different states started what they hope to be the next big thing. Their small businesses had to shut down because of supply chain issues due to covid. Their new start up, LifiBifi Inc. began in order to prevent that from happening to other little guys. Marcie Handler, Vice President of Business Development, explained, "When our supply chains were adversely affected by covid, we realized that there are thousands of small businesses around the country struggling with similar issues. We wanted to use our customers, friends, connections, and years of experience to help others survive. Our goal is to help the mom and pops and family entrepreneurs around the country connect with customers."

Intorducing LifiBifi Inc. A curated selection of remarkable businesses, impressive products and exclusive pricing. Discover a Little Fish... When the pandemic took away our business we pivoted, creating our own recipe for success.

The women who have connections in all 50 states are resolved to help the little fish compete with the big fish- thus LifiBifi. The company searches for businesses that have impressive products and stories about why they are doing what they do. Many times, these companies do not have the time, money or resources to market themselves. That is where LifiBifi steps in. "It's our goal to take our decades of sales and marketing experience and link arms with these remarkable entrepreneurs. We understand firsthand how difficult it can be to juggle everything and still find a way to promote your business beyond your current circle. That's where LifiBifi excels! Plus, with our already established base of customers, we have found word of mouth marketing to be invaluable," added Stephanie Weinberger, President of LifiBifi.

While people are certainly getting out more, many have found that shopping online is the easiest solution. Another popular trend is consumers finding ways to support the smaller businesses. Every small company has a unique story about how and why they started. LifiBifi loves to tell these stories. Their goal of working in a mutually beneficial partnership has been building momentum. As the word spreads about this original business model, the women of LifiBifi hope for it to continue to grow. "We bring our customers remarkable businesses, impressive products and all of our vendors offer exclusive LifiBifi pricing," explained Barb Hollock, Vice President Operations/Corporate Secretary. "The culture of our company is caring. It started off with friends who had worked similar businesses trying to figure out how to help others."

Customer Jan Sandweiss added, "I have tried several items already that have been recommended by LifiBifi and I can't wait to see and buy more. I love the personal stories of the businesses."

It appears to be the beginning of something great. In just the last few months, they have worked with over a dozen companies, multiple small entrepreneurs, and hundreds of customers. Given the time and determination of these women, LifiBifi and the vendors they promote will become household names.

